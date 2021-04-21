Facebook, Google and Amazon benefit from advertising pandemic hot streak





The Google, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Snapchat, and TikTok logos will appear on your computer screen.

According to analysts, digital advertising hot streak continued into the first quarter as travel began to return and e-commerce spending continued.

Snap is the first of the leading advertising support internet companies to report revenue on Thursday, with Alphabet’s Google, Facebook, Pinterest, Twitter and Amazon expected to continue next week. These players have seen significant gains as certain stay-at-home trends are accompanied by a major shift to digital advertising spending.

Bernstein analysts wrote that if the fourth quarter of 2020 was the “worst case” of digital advertising, the first quarter of 2021, and perhaps the rest of the year, would be the “hurricane season.” I am.

“The undercurrents that underpin the year of strong digital advertising include accelerating the image-to-video upgrade cycle, picking-friendly TV advertising, and repaying brand spend,” they write. “Investor expectations for first-quarter prints are high overall, but earnings preparation is not without a bit of noise.”

Some digital ad players expected the impact of Apple’s privacy changes coming into force next week to impact the first quarter. Bernstein analysts said, “IDFA Boogeyman missed most of the first quarter, but the imminent development of Apple’s policy could hinder commentary on the second quarter guidance and management Q & A.”

The quarter also provided a time when some consumers began spending on travel and return-to-work clothing, while others were still blocked and looking for “distractions and deliveries.”

Industry analysts say they saw evidence of strong growth in digital advertising in the first quarter. This is partly due to the increase in e-commerce spending, which was helped by checking for the latest stimulus. Meanwhile, searches are expected to return steadily throughout the year as travel brands expand their budgets.

But the revenues of digital ad-assisted tech companies later this year also show how likely they are to see certain trends that have helped them soar during a pandemic, such as e-commerce.

Evercore analysts point out that June will be the first tough comp quarter for the name of e-commerce, and whether these “Covid winners” have the ability to sustain significant growth is a lasting step forward in demand. It will help you to make a decision.

Here’s something else to say about the major tech players supported by ads as analysts prepare to report their first-quarter revenue:

snap

Some analysts consider Snap’s first-quarter earnings guidance to be conservative. This is because the company’s management previously expected the impact of Apple’s privacy changes to be seen in the quarter. Analysts at JP Morgan said the earnings guidance of Snap’s 56% to 60% growth should prove conservative.

60% growth is potential, given Evercore analysts that channel checks are aggressive and the company says growth could be in line with Q4 if momentum continues. He said it could be conservative. They help consumers choose the right size clothes when shopping online. Fit Analytics’ acquisition of Snap is one of Snap’s strategies to significantly boost monetization using augmented reality. I said I’m doing it.

“Examples include partnerships with Snap and Clearly, Levi’s, and Estee Lauder, all benefiting from AR’s own’triability’,” they write. I will. “We believe that FB and PINS are better plays in the wave of social commerce, but we are increasingly appreciating the potential for SNAP’s participation.”

According to Wedbush analysts, Snap has more than doubled the number of advertisers year-over-year in the fourth quarter of 2020, demonstrating Snap’s inflection point as product investments are paying off. However, I think there is still room for growth.

“Snap has made significant improvements in e-commerce services, but it’s in the very early stages of what we see as a long-term opportunity for social commerce, especially through augmented reality services,” they write.

Facebook

Analysts at Canaccord Genuity said Facebook’s ads are expected to grow another quarter, up 33% year-on-year. They write that it is in line with management’s expectations that advertising revenue growth will remain stable in the first half of 2021 as the mitigation of e-commerce tailwinds will be offset by simpler comps.

Evercore analysts believe 33% year-over-year is potentially conservative and expects 35% year-over-year growth. “By the way, the formation of very strong SMEs in the United States over the last six years [to] Nine months was also a big new impetus for FB’s advertising revenue growth, “they write.

Wedbush analysts recently launched Facebook coverage with a neutral rating, citing headwinds from stronger privacy standards.

“We are bullish on the e-commerce initiatives that Facebook is embedding in its platform,” they write. “We look forward to continued strength in these areas, a recovery in the overall advertising market, and a continuous shift to the integration of commerce into the platform, but Facebook is most exposed to privacy risks, especially around Apple. It’s also balanced by our view that we are. An App Tracking Transparency (ATT) effort to limit advertiser identifiers (IDFAs). “

They write that Facebook’s biggest competitive advantage can turn into a short-term headwind as the world of digital advertising is readjusted around new privacy standards.

“I’m not calling for the imminent end of Facebook, but I believe that as privacy conditions change, we may gain more relative share from smaller digital platforms that also have powerful commerce capabilities. “They wrote.

Google

Analysts predict that Google’s advertising business will be a strong first quarter given the recovery in search and branded advertising and the continued momentum of YouTube advertising.

Bernstein analysts said YouTube ended 2020 with a “amazing note” and grew its advertising business by 46% year-on-year in the fourth quarter. With a recovery in brand advertising spending and strong user engagement, “the party needs to continue in the first quarter and we expect quarterly year-over-year growth of 50%.”

“$ 60 [to] The $ 70 billion US TV advertising market is finally ready to go digital, and channel checks are backed up as well. ” platform.

Analysts at Canaccord Genuity say Google’s fourth-quarter growth will continue to gain momentum through the first quarter as consumer activity may have normalized and vaccine deployments may have increased interest in travel search. He said he was expecting it. Analysts predict that total advertising revenue will increase by 24% year-over-year.

Evercore analysts also see street advertising revenue growth as modest at 22% year-over-year. They expect advertising revenue to increase 27% year-over-year.

“We believe that Google’s travel exposure and strong local (or physical) positioning will help boost advertising revenue growth under the resumption scenario,” they write.

They added that online retail sales growth means a positive number of Google’s top vertical e-commerce advertising budgets. What’s more, they wrote the TSA data, but there was a positive change in volume from early March to April. Evercore analysts estimate that travel was 10% and 15% of Google’s pre-Covid advertising revenue.

Mizuho said an industry survey with a major agency showed that Google’s US search spending growth was accelerating. In particular, travel growth has moved from -20% year-on-year in the fourth quarter of 2020 to 5% in the first quarter of 2021, the memo said.

Amazon

Analysts at Evercore said Amazon’s advertising growth is projected to be 64% in the first quarter, flat compared to the fourth quarter. Mizuho analysts said the recovery in the discretionary category was offset by an essential product setback.

“We anticipate an inline quarter, but this year Amazon is focusing on DSP, or brand advertising using the Amazon Display network,” Mizuho analysts said. “The potential seems convincing, as Google generates 20% of its advertising revenue from its display network.”

This year, Amazon is getting a lot of attention. Amazon just gained a 10% share of the US advertising market last year and is expected to maintain that share in the future. Amazon’s advertising business is ready to continue to grow if e-commerce advertising budget adoption is stable.

Pinterest

Pinterest is another beneficiary of digital advertising, another of the strengths of e-commerce. The company continues to build advertiser tools and expands globally, despite Guggenheim analysts beginning to ease the trend of stay-at-home orders in the first quarter and uncertain privacy implications. , Quoted third-party data showing that the company has healthy momentum.

“Pinterest believes it’s in a unique position given the high buying intent of its users, and the company can expect significant investor returns by further leveraging this value proposition,” they said. writing.

Bernstein analysts said Pinterest’s revenues are expected to grow 78% year-over-year in the first quarter to $ 843 million.

“Management led to a 70% year-on-year low revenue growth in the quarter,” they write. “Large accounts can always move the PINS needle (positively or negatively), but we’re getting good feedback from the long tail of D2C advertisers engaged in shoppable pin ads. The Shopify integration unveiled last year should also provide touch, with a long tail that adds to the tailwind. “

twitter

With the return to brand advertising spending, Bernstein analysts expect Twitter to outpace the 16% to 29% growth guidance, reaching 36% year-over-year.

In recent months, the platform has launched new products and progresses on other products, such as testing “shoppable” tweets and integrating with Nielsen to help advertisers measure Twitter video ad audience and results. Sharing the situation.

“One of the company’s main drivers of achieving this is to diversify its advertising revenue base to increase its contribution from direct response, and management said the restructured MAP platform is here. “Up-to-date information on how it worked in the months and an increase in SMB to the platform,” wrote an analyst at Canaccord Genuity. These analysts predict that advertising will increase by 29.2% year-on-year.

