Opportunity Zone Ecosystem to Create and Grow Technology Companies in Harlem





New York, April 21, 2021 / PRNewswire / –Spring Mountain Capital is a new strategy to launch a scalable technology business and create new high-paying jobs, West Harlem Innovation Network (https://whin) Announced the launch of .nyc). In Harlem. Against the backdrop of New York City’s plans to become one of the country’s fastest growing life sciences and technology markets, WHIN combines multi-step financing with business expertise in Life Sciences, EdTech, And the sector that enables other technologies.

“We believe that diversity and inclusiveness are key factors in maximizing human creativity and innovation,” said Gregory Ho, CEO of WHIN and co-founder of Spring Mountain Capital. “We look forward to attracting outstanding talent. Synchronize early-stage founders with scrutinized, high-quality ideas and place them in a growing environment with the resources to succeed. We plan to build a company that will bring innovative technology to the community, and then create hundreds, if not thousands, of jobs for the Harlems. “

“Historically, color businesses have been undervalued because they often lack access to capital, mentoring, marketing, or the right networks,” said DEI’s sort leader at tech company. Yes, says Venture Fellow Gary Johnson from Harlem. BLCKVC Institute. “WHIN can provide these and other links to start-ups. Instead of nurturing ideas, take advantage of the Opportunity Zone and work with the Harlem community to build an engine of comprehensive economic development. is.”

WHIN operates within the guidelines of the Opportunity Zone Program, but approaches the program through a new lens focused on entrepreneurship and business creation. There are countless examples of Opportunity Zone initiatives focused on the real estate sector, but few focus on investing in business operations. “This new innovation ecosystem addresses the big gaps in the opportunity zone market,” said Gregory Campbell, co-chair of the Opportunity Zone Committee of the Greater Harlem Chamber of Commerce, a key supporter of the WHIN initiative. .. “WHIN’s unique approach accelerates work already underway to create scalable businesses and higher-paying employment opportunities in the community beyond funding new businesses and real estate development in the Greater Harlem region. To do.”

The WHIN ecosystem combines the Opportunity Zone Program tools with strong local brain confidence, a trained Harlem workforce, world-class scientists and technology professionals, community-based organizations, and world-class research. By doing so, we aim to create and foster influential companies. Harlem institution. Under the leadership of the Greater Harlem Chamber of Commerce, WHIN has worked with West Harlem Development Corporation, City College of New York, Columbia University, the Federal Savings Bank of Carver, and other major Harlem institutions to bring portfolio companies to Harlem for a long time. It remains focused on macroeconomic trends in technology and innovation that drive growth, such as entrepreneurial efforts, fair employment practices from the start, and local support.

WHIN’s strategy begins by democratizing access to high-paying jobs in the life sciences, education technology and other technology sectors, facilitating the development of influential education companies and systematizing models of human-powered economic empowerment. Focus on creating a technology-oriented platform company. .. Specifically, the WHIN team will leverage its network and internal capabilities to develop research tools that will expand companies with neurodegenerative diseases and develop paths to personalized medicine. Educational evaluation and content creation. Labor development through vocational training and educational programs.

Dr. Jeffrey S. Galanich, director of the City University of New York (CCNY) Master of Translation Medicine (MTM) program, believes that WHIN will be a breakthrough not only for STEAM’s future, but for its neighbors as well. “The pandemic has made the importance of the life sciences sector more clear than ever,” said Dr. Galanich. “The West Harlem Innovation Network has the potential to help launch companies working to solve the world’s most difficult health problems and help millions of people around the world. Equally important. WHIN helps democratize participation in cutting-edge life sciences. “

In addition to regional partnerships, WHIN has formed an advisory board of more than 30 industry experts, regional stakeholders, key opinion leaders, and emerging experts. WHIN’s Strategic Advisors include Clayton Banks, Founder and CEO of Silicon Harlem. Dr. Angelica Gonzalez, Associate Professor of Biomedical Engineering at Yale Institute of Technology and Faculty of Applied Sciences. Gail Jennings Overn, Founder of the WOCstar Foundation. Seble Tareke-Williams, founder of the March Tree Group. Judge Milton Tingling, Chairman of West Harlem Development Corporation. Amy Nelson, former CEO of Venture for America. Vosa Rivers, Chairman of the Harlem Arts Alliance. Michael Garner, Chairman of the Hundred Black Men of the New York Corporate Board. Pastor Jack Degraf of the Harlem Hospital Advisory Board. Fred Crawford, Executive Member of the NBA Retirement Players Association. And Karen Witherspoon, Vice President of City University of New York.

About the West Harlem Innovation Network The West Harlem Innovation Network will enable, catalyze and develop the talents of innovative businesses, jobs and entrepreneurs in Greater Harlem and elsewhere in 2020. Founded by LP (SMC). WHIN’s focus is on the creation and financing of technology companies building solutions in the areas of life sciences, education, food and nutrition.

About Spring Mountain Capital John L. in 2001. (Launny) Founded by Steffens and Gregory P. Ho, Spring Mountain Capital, LP (SMC) is a private investment management company focused on alternative asset investment. SMC specializes in creating innovative investment solutions across a wide range of sectors and strategies. SMC’s senior professionals have decades of investment experience and a complementary professional background in the areas of wealth management, investment banking, private equity, quantitative research, international taxation, and finance.

