Senator Coons joins Senators Schumer and Young to introduce bipartisan bills to strengthen US global leadership and competitiveness





April 21, 2021

The Endless Frontier Act will strengthen the National Science Foundation, $ 100 billion to advance strategically important science and technology research and development, launch new innovations, revive the American manufacturing industry, and create new innovations. We are proposing $ 10 billion to establish a regional technology hub.Work to revitalize the innovation community

Washington Today, US Senator Chris Coons (D-Del.) Joins Senator Chuck Schumer (DN.Y.) and Senator Todd Young (R-Ind.) To Endless Frontier Act. Was introduced. The bill is a bold initiative to strengthen US leadership in science and technology innovation by increasing investment in the discovery, creation and manufacturing of technologies essential to national security and economic competitiveness. Bipartisan law also covers support to ensure that new research investments are transformed into high-tech jobs in U.S. industry, manufacturing, and regions across the country, becoming a global center for emerging technologies. ..

In addition to Senators Coons, Schumer, and Young, the Endless Frontier Act is co-sponsored by US Senators Maggie Hassan (DN.H.), Susan Collins (R-Main), Rob Portman (R-Ohaio), and Tammy Baldwin. (D-Wis.), Lindsey Graham (RS.C.), Gary Peters (D-Mich.), Steve Daines (R-Mont.), And Roy Blunt (R-Mo.). The companion law was introduced in the House of Representatives by US Representative Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) And Congressman Mike Gallagher (R-Wis.).

Senator Coons said the US government has long underinvested not only in basic research and development, but also in the commercialization of major innovations by the scientific community. We are proud to co-sponsor the bipartisan Endless Frontier Law. This will enable the United States to lead the world in future industries and effectively compete with China. By investing in regional technology hubs, the law also ensures that the economic growth generated by these scientific investments is widely shared across the country.

With Senator Todd Young, Ro Khanna, and Mike Gallagher, some of the US economy and national security threaten global technical leadership by reintroducing the bold, bipartisan, and second-class endless frontier law today. We are proud to be able to address our dangerous weaknesses. The law strengthens America’s competitiveness with China and other countries by investing in American innovation, creating high-income American manufacturing and high-tech jobs, and strengthening US R & D capabilities. To do. Endless Frontier Law is the key to maintaining America’s position on the world stage as a current and future technology leader in the 21st century.

We are facing a crucial time in history. Currently, the Chinese Communist Party is emphasizing to the world that the United States is a divided country. This is a valuable opportunity to show authoritarians in Beijing and the rest of the world that we are united on our national security and, most importantly, our Chinese policy. Endless Frontier Actis is our way forward. I work with colleagues to innovate where endless frontier law creates jobs, invests in key emerging technologies, and puts America in a position to defeat, innovate, and defeat our major geopolitical enemies. We have ensured that we support investment in frontier small businesses, Senator Young said.

The text of the Endless Frontier Law bill is here [democrats.senate.gov]The summary is here [democrats.senate.gov]..

Additional background on bipartisan endless frontier law

Today, the United States’ position as a clear global leader in science and technology ingenuity and innovation is under pressure and erosion from China. U.S. Competitiveness and National Security to steal decades of U.S. underinvestment in research, manufacturing, and workforce development, and U.S. intellectual property, and dominate key technology areas now and in the future. Threatened by foreign competitors who actively invest.

The Endless Frontier Act revitalizes the US innovation economy, supports national R & D, creates new jobs here in the US, and makes the US economically competitive with China and other countries. Helps to maintain. Parliamentary members would be in the American world without a significant and sustained increase in research, education and training, technology transfer and entrepreneurship, manufacturing, and investment in the broader US innovation ecosystem across the United States. Emphasize that it is only a matter of time before a typical competitor overtakes the United States in terms of technological advantage, threatening national security and prosperity.

Specifically, the Endless Frontier method is a national science by establishing a new Bureau of Innovation within the NSF to advance research and development in 10 key technology priority areas, including artificial intelligence, semiconductors, and quantum computing. We are proposing an extension of the Foundation (NSF). Advanced communication, biotechnology, and advanced energy.

The newly established Department of Innovation will receive $ 100 billion over five years to invest in basic and advanced research, commercialization, education and training programs in the technological fields essential to national leadership. The Ministry of Commerce has approved an additional $ 10 billion to support regional technology strategies and designate at least 10 regional technology hubs, positioning the region as a global center for research, development and entrepreneurship. Funding for investment initiatives. Manufacture of new key technologies.

Endless Frontier Act also establishes new supply chain resilience and crisis response programs with a national security mission to strengthen critical technology supply chains with US and global allies and partners. To support a country’s national security capabilities, the bill mandates a strategy for national competitiveness and ingenuity in science, research and manufacturing to support its national security strategy.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]e: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos