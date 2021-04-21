Google supercharges YouTube with custom video chips





Angela Lang / CNET

To keep YouTube humming, Google has developed a custom chip to keep YouTube called Argos, which is designed to provide the best video quality and not exceed your broadband or mobile monthly data limits.

Google has told CNET in an exclusive interview that thousands of chips are currently running in Google data centers. If you upload a video today, it’s almost certain that the Argos chip will process it and stream it around the world. One particular advantage is that when processing high-definition 4K video, you’ll be able to watch it in hours instead of the days it used to take.

Google explained the details of the Argos chip for the first time at the ASPLOS conference on Wednesday. Scott Silver, vice president of engineering at Google, which oversees YouTube’s massive infrastructure, says a team of about 100 Google engineers has designed first-generation chips since 2015. In recent months, Google has begun phasing out second-generation Argos chips that take video compression one step further.

“Customers have to pay for bandwidth in some way,” Silver said. “Our goal is to ensure that users get the highest quality video no matter what device they use.”

Designing custom chips is not for the faint of heart. But these days, it can be an important way to move forward. For example, Apple can now use the M1 processor to power the MacBook and the new iPad Pro and iMac for finer control over fate. The M1 design allows Apple to improve battery life, add AI accelerators and other circuits, and follow Apple’s own product schedule rather than Intel.

500 hours of YouTube video uploaded every minute

Video processing is a big challenge for YouTube. Upload 500 hours of video to YouTube every minute. So Google has to do a lot of transcoding. This means that you need to convert the original uploaded video to different compression formats and adapt it to different screen sizes. That is the job of Argos.

The YouTube server uses an electronic board with dual Argos video processing chips.

Google

Because it is difficult to improve the performance of general-purpose chips, custom chips can also help businesses boost their computing priorities. In the case of Argos, that means Google can lower its costs, keep YouTube users happier, and advance its preferred video technology.

Argos processes video 20-33 times more efficiently than traditional servers, given the cost of designing and building chips, adopting it in Google’s data centers, and paying YouTube’s huge network usage fees. ..

Argos, a type of chip that Google calls the Video Coding Unit (VCU), boosted YouTube during a pandemic-induced video epidemic. This is a great help given that we are watching over 25% of the videos during the pandemic.

Creating video variations

When you upload a video, YouTube immediately needs a new version based on the original. For example, create low resolution 720p and 360p versions from 1080p video. This is because people watching on their mobile phones may not have the full resolution version of screen resolution or network capacity.

In some areas where slow mobile networks are common, YouTube is also producing lower resolution versions and slower frame rate videos, Silver added.

This process is all Argos Chip’s job. In other words, the term video coding unit. Each Argos chip has 10 modules for processing video, and Google parks two Argos chips on each circuit board.

The Argos chip also creates versions encoded in various compression formats. According to Silver, the originals will be in 10 to 15 variations, respectively.

Enhanced AV1 video compression

These compression formats, called codecs, are a major issue in the industry. For many years, premium video codecs were provided by the Motion Picture Experts Group. Various technology companies have created the format and licensed the patents required to use the codec. This is the origin of the H.264 codec, also known as AVC, which facilitated the first explosion of video on the Internet and mobile phones. More recently, the group has created HEVC (High Efficiency Video Coding, also known as H.265) and VVC (Versatile Video Coding, or H.266).

The patent issue turned out to be a nuisance. Licensing can be costly, and restrictions are the exact opposite of Google’s preferred open source software philosophy. Google has tried to counter the trend by offering VP8 and later VP9 codecs as royalty-free and open source.

Compared to H.264, VP9 requires about 30% less data with the same video quality.

As a successor to VP9, ​​Google and allies such as Mozilla, Cisco, Microsoft, Amazon and Netflix have formed the Alliance for Open Video. They created a new codec called AV1. It has gained support from Apple and is now beginning to gain momentum.

AV1 improves video quality by another 30%, reduces network usage, or allows YouTube to send 4K streams when the network previously only supported 1080p streams.

Chicken or the egg breaks the question

AV1 is now available in some web browsers such as Chrome, Firefox, Brave, Edge and Samsung Internet, and online video giants such as Netflix and Facebook are now offering AV1 videos. However, it will take years for codecs to become widespread. Witness the lack of AV1 support on Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 888 chip, even though AV1 fans have promised AV1 support on their 2020 smartphones.

The second generation Argos chip adds AV1 support. This is a major incentive for phone makers to add support.

“People who make chips and devices don’t want to add new decoders unless streams are available,” Silver said. “What YouTube can do is solve the chicken-and-egg problem and allow people to have a better experience.”

