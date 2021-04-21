U.S. Government Needs Access to Commercial Technology to Drive Innovation





Written by David Borland April 21, 2021 | FEDSCOOP

The US Government is a world leader in technological innovation, improving the work of the government on behalf of its citizens and funding many of the breakthroughs in commercial technology that underpin our daily lives. However, the federal government is not adopting the best technology available, as the proportion of technology investment is increasing from the private sector.

This puts a lot of money on taxpayers if the government tries to build a technology product from scratch when the same thing is on the shelves. Also, due to the long government procurement process, those responsible for keeping the country safe and providing essential services will use obsolete tools.

That’s why we’re launching a new organization on behalf of the most innovative technology and start-ups looking to do business with the federal government.

The Government’s Commercial Technology Alliance defends members of Washington, DC to ensure that the United States uses commercial technology to accelerate progress and improve the lives of all Americans.

Many of the best and most innovative technologies are developed in the private sector with private capital. However, entry into the federal market is time consuming and costly, and rules that require consideration of existing off-the-shelf products are routinely ignored. Our own government acquisition system is a barrier to progress and innovation. Based on the timeline and size of many government acquisition programs, it is unlikely that a small tech startup will enter the government market on its own.

These barriers are purchased only in the private sector and lead to the best technology available in the private sector available to adversaries. Meanwhile, the US government has left behind old, expensive products designed specifically for the government, often used daily outside the government by tech-savvy employees.

I personally saw this as a Pentagon civil servant in a task as simple as working with a colleague in writing. Our solution was limited to emailing Microsoft Word documents using version control and naming conventions for typing messages in BlackBerries. We use outdated technology to develop policies such as the Third Offset Strategy, which aims to give the U.S. military a long-term strategic advantage over its enemies based on the adoption of state-of-the-art technology. was doing. Fortunately, these policies have had some success. New organizations, such as the Defense Innovation Unit, were born out of that effort. The organization is tasked with breaking down acquisition barriers to cutting-edge technology. We strive to extend the success achieved by governments and provide easy access to standard government contracts, not exceptions.

The Alliance aims to help everyone by solving these challenges and transforming the federal government into a market accessible to all technology companies, especially small businesses and start-ups.

The alliance has four major policy priorities that it plans to address.

First, we need to increase unlimited funding for innovation and technology purchases and contracts. Second, the requirements for off-the-shelf acquisitions must be incentived and implemented. Third, the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) program must be modernized to maximize the commercial transition. Fourth, security clearance and compliance need to be reformed by shortening the timeline, reducing costs and improving access.

Significant advances in these four priorities have made the entire federal market more accessible to start-ups and the entire commercial technology ecosystem, and the modernization of government technology infrastructure is awaited.

America was built on start-ups and small businesses. It’s time for the federal government to create a more accessible market for commercial technology. Advocating policies that can improve our government services and maintain our country’s competitive advantage has long been delayed. The alliance will be a new voice to help Washington bring the best technology to the government.

David Vorland is the Secretary-General of the Government’s Commercial Technology Alliance, a non-profit advocacy organization. Previously, he worked for the Secretary of Defense from 2009 to 2017.

