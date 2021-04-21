“Call of Duty” Season 3 Release Date, Start Time, “War Zone” Updates, Live Events





Call of Duty Season 3: Black Ops Cold War and War Zones are about to begin!

Actvision has officially begun to elaborate in the days leading up to the start of Season 3. It’s still a few months before the new Call of Duty game is typically released, so this next season will clearly focus more on improving and iterating the game. This is all we know about the next season of Call of Duty.

When is the release date and start time for Call of Duty Season 3?

Activision has confirmed that the next season of Call of Duty will begin on April 22, 2021 at 12:00 EST. This matches the date fans expected after the Season 2 Battle Pass was confirmed to end on April 21, 2021.

You will need to update your game to access Season 3. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold Wars update was released at 12:00 am on April 21st, while the Warzone update will drop at 12:00 am on April 22nd following the long-awaited nuclear weapons event.

Is there a trailer for Call of Duty Season 3?

No. Not yet, but please update this post when it’s released.

What does Call of Duty Season 3 add to Black Ops Cold War and War Zones?

A blog post on the Call of Duty website confirms everything players can expect from Black Ops Cold War and War Zone next season. In Black Ops Cold War, in addition to new Prestige levels and seasonal challenges, there are plenty of new operators, maps, modes and weapons to look forward to!

This image highlights most of the new content this season.Activision

For new operators, three new Warsaw Agreement characters will be added. Wraith will be available during the launch week, and Knight and Antonov will be introduced during the season. Captain Price will also appear in Black Ops Cold War. This version of the character is a different character from the modern warfare variations. He is given to everyone who purchases Black Ops Cold War.

Yamantau (6v6), Diesel (6v6, 3v3, 2v2), Standoff (6v6), and Duga (multi-team) maps will all be introduced to Black Ops Cold War during the season. Classic stick and stone mode is back in season 3. This point-based mode should be pretty busy as it only armes the player with a crossbow, ballistic knife, and tomahawk.

Multi-team elimination is also in the Season 3 pipeline. In this mode you can test new weapons of the season such as the PPSh-41 SMG, Swiss K3 Sniper Rifle, CARV.2 Tactical Rifle and AMP63 Pistol. Ballistic knives, and baseball bats. StrafeRun score streaks and cargo truck vehicles have also been added to your arsenal.

Some Black Ops Cold Wars Zombie modes have also been added. There is a new field upgrade called Toxic Growth, new FAV and Cargo Truck vehicles, additional events and objectives at the Outbreak, and a new area of ​​outbreak called Duga. PlayStation-only onslaught content set in Yamantau and standoffs is also underway.

We haven’t touched on Warzone, which has undergone a major map overhaul yet. The nuclear weapons event should significantly change the look of the Battle Royale map, which is currently being attacked by zombies. The Hunt For Adler Limited Time Event will also offer a new Intel mission to defeat Warzone and Black Ops Cold War.

Obviously, Season 3 is a major update to the game and is ready to be even bigger than Season 2.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Call of Duty: War Zone are now available.

