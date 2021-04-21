Atria continues to pursue transforming the lives of older people with technology





We see continuous innovation as an important differentiator in providing the best living experience for older people.

Originally from Louisville, Nall was recently Senior Director of Corporate Platforms, Digital Engineering, Digital Services, and Operations at Papa John’s International. Prior to 2018, Nall had 14 years of careers in companies such as General Electric and HD Supply in Atlanta, Louisville, Orlando, Wilmington and North Carolina to improve enterprise resource planning and application and technology processes in finance, sales operations, risk and compliance. Was directing the efforts of. , And Brussels, Belgium.

Atria has pioneered numerous advances in senior living technology, including the use of its technological capabilities to create Glennis Solutions. More recently, under the leadership of Sareea, Atria’s innovations include the creation of Atria Mobile, a smartphone app that connects residents, families and staff, from resident vital monitoring to community activities and dining menus. I will.

John Moore, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Atria, said: “To be successful in the future, we need to focus on enabling residents to navigate, such as turning lights on and off remotely and raising and lowering blinds. We also need to adopt technology that improves hospitality and overall support. We are excited. To get Chris involved, his experience is what we are looking for to continue to lead the industry in technology. I feel it’s a perfect match for the one. Combined with the Glennis Solutions team, he already adds a fair amount of bandwidth in technology innovation. ”

“Especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, technology for the lives of older people has evolved rapidly,” Naru said. “We are excited to join Atria at this crucial time, work with talented people and keep Atria moving forward in innovation and investment. Our goal is to use new technology with residents. To continue to lead the industry while servicing its family. Our staff and our business. “

Nall is a certified Six Sigma black belt and has graduated from GE’s advanced information management course for top information technology leaders. Atria also leverages the depth of technology leaders that have emerged in Louisville as homemade talent grows into a national leader in businesses that require sophisticated enterprise and consumer technology for Louisville’s success. We are proud to add.

Nall holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of Louisville and a Master of Business Administration degree from Bellarmine University. He is a member of the JB Speed ​​School of Engineering Industry Advisory Board at the University of Louisville and is a graduate of Ignite Louisville.

