Target, Google, and others are under pressure to dump the Chamber of Commerce over voting rights





Progressive activists are calling on Ford, Target, Google, Bank of America, and other major companies that have promised to uphold voting rights to break ties with the US Chamber of Commerce, CNN Business Learned.

At issue is the Chamber of Commerce’s fierce opposition to the Democratic Party’s radical voting bill, known as the For the People Act, which counters efforts by Georgia and other states to impose new voting restrictions. Insist.

The Chamber of Commerce has accused the bill, which was approved by the US House of Representatives last month, as “very problematic,” partly because of new regulations on political advocacy by businesses and groups.

The Chamber of Commerce is one of the most powerful industry associations in the country. In 2020 alone, organizations spent $ 81.9 million to influence government policy, according to the Center for Responsive Politics. The only organization that spent more was the National Association of Realtors.

Accountable.US, a progressive surveillance group, wrote to 25 companies associated with the Chamber of Commerce Wednesday, despite signing a statement from the New York Times last week vowing to oppose a discriminatory voting bill. I sent that.

Activist campaigns emphasize that companies are under great pressure to follow up their verbal support for voting rights in concrete action.

“By ignoring the Chamber of Commerce’s opposition to legislation that protects the essential rights of our democracy, these executives violate their commitment and fight racially discriminatory voter oppression tactics themselves. We are against millions of Americans, including many of our employees, “he told the US, CNN business.

“Serious risk” to brand reputation

According to Accountable.US, 17 companies including Target, BlackRock, Citigroup, Google, Microsoft, American Airlines, IBM and Merck are members of the official chamber of commerce, and CEO Ken Frazier opposes restrictions among black executives. Has led the campaign to do. Voting method.

“By continuing to provide financial and social support to the Chamber of Commerce, Target contradicts your recent pledges with hundreds of other companies,” Accountable.US told Target CEO Brian Cornell. I’m writing in a letter asking you to renounce your membership.

The group warned that supporting the Chamber of Commerce “poses a serious risk to the target’s reputation.”

Another letter sent to Google CEO Sundar Pichai said, “Silence on this issue is equivalent to upholding the Chamber of Commerce’s decision, and Google is in a position to protect individual voting rights. Shows. “

Accountable.US has sent a letter to eight other companies whose executives are on the Chamber of Commerce board or are featured on the Chamber of Commerce Foundation website.

“If they really believe in protecting one of our most basic constitutional rights, they have no choice but to break their relationship with the Chamber of Commerce,” Helig said.

In a statement to CNN Business, a chamber of commerce spokesperson called the Accountable.US campaign a “misrepresentation” of what the organization said. A spokeswoman emphasized that the Chamber of Commerce is deeply plagued by efforts to change election legislation on a partisan basis, as it can undermine confidence in election results.

“Our elected leaders, Democrats and Republicans, need to find common growth when changing election law. We need consensus, not division on key issues,” the Chamber of Commerce said. Tokoro said.

Most companies did not respond to requests for comment. Citi and Google declined to comment.

The Chamber of Commerce says the bill “silences” some Americans

Companies often take a different position than the industry association to which they belong.

“We work with many coalitions, trade associations and trade associations on a wide range of topics,” Ford said in a statement. “When it comes to voting rights, Ford’s position is clear. We believe that equitable access to voting rights for all is the foundation of a democratic society.”

Google recently cast its weight behind another Democrat-backed bill, the John Lewis Voting Rights Act, which restores an important part of the historic Voting Rights Act that was withdrawn by the Supreme Court in 2013.

“We are concerned about efforts to limit voting at the local level and strongly support John Lewis’s voting rights law,” Kent Walker, senior vice president of global affairs at Google, said in a tweet at the end of last month. Said.

Last week, the Chamber of Commerce sent a “major vote alert” to the senator, detailing why they “strongly oppose” the People’s Law and warning that bill-related votes could be included in the annual scorecard. did.

The Chamber of Commerce argued that election law changes should be made on a bipartisan basis, and the Democratic bill “removes certain voices representing the electorate and most of the U.S. economy from the political process altogether. I will do it. “

The Chamber of Commerce has specifically addressed the new restrictions on communication by the association. The main chamber of commerce letter said the bill would “regulate and eventually silence Americans who choose to petition the government or participate in the political process through collective action by associations and businesses.” Said.

Boycott threat — from both sides

CEOs face the difficult balancing act of confronting democracy without alienating customers or causing backlash from politicians and regulators.

Hundreds of companies signed a full-page ad for the New York Times last week and pledged to oppose “discriminatory laws or measures that limit or prevent voters from having equal and fair opportunities to vote.” ..

Former President Donald Trump demanded a boycott of these brands after Major League Baseball, Delta Air Lines and others opposed Georgia’s controversial legislation. Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell warned that a company “would have serious consequences if it became a vehicle for a far-left mob.”

Georgia lawmakers threatened to revoke tax deductions that would benefit Delta after CEO Ed Bastian blew up the state’s election law.

At the same time, companies taking a more cautious approach to speaking about voting rights are under pressure.

Georgian religious leaders called for a boycott of the Home Depot this week because the Atlanta-based company isn’t openly opposed to state election law. The boycott can extend to Chick-fil-A and Arby’s.

LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman is calling on business leaders to boost their verbal support for voting rights by blocking funding for politicians seeking to limit their voting rights.

“This is an important moment in history,” Hoffman emailed CNN Business. “It may be a longer fight than it should be, but as a patriotic American citizen and as a businessman, I know which side of the fight I want to be.”

