Innovate quickly and do it in an agile way





Bob Keblusek, Chief Technology Officer of Sentinel Technologies, needs solution providers to take innovation very seriously, accelerate rapid technology acceleration and digital transformation to continually respond to market and customer needs. ..

“Innovation is alive,” Keblusek said. “It needs to be taken care of, it needs feeding. It grows.”

This is the approach adopted by Sentinel, a business technology service provider based in Downers Grove, Illinois, on CRN’s 2021 Tech Elite 250 Company list.

“We are embracing digital technology for our customers,” Keblusek said in Today’s Best of Breed Virtual Series at The Channel Company. “We adapt it to their business needs and support their recruitment. We don’t necessarily invent things-in some cases-but it’s often efficiency and customer experience. Is related to. “

Launched in 1982, Sentinel has grown rapidly in innovation when it comes to cloud service providers, according to Keblusek.

“Being that cloud service provider gave us a platform to accelerate innovation,” he said. “The areas we formed during that period will make a big difference to the customer side of the experience. Customers will rely on us for managed services, whether they are their own platform or their own cloud service. I did. “

Through Sentinel CloudSelect, the company offers hosting options as cloud-based services such as infrastructure, collaboration, security, wireless, storage, backup and disaster recovery.

“Cloud Select really stands for private cloud, public cloud, AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud Platform,” says Keblusek. “We have created an agnostic platform service so we can serve all of these platforms today. (And) use it internally, including ServiceNow, Splunk, and many of the open source (offers) we’ve put together. We did that with our services and platforms. “

Sentinel has an enterprise architecture and innovation team and a “tiger” team of people across the organization, including managers and pre-sales engineering, sales, post-sales deployments, and managed services teams.

“All of this actually comes together to define and measure Sentinel’s innovation,” says Keblusek. “We measure the innovations we launch. We have built the infrastructure to prepare for it, which can accelerate, increase, or decrease depending on the particular year or market conditions.”

Educating Sentinel’s sales force and customers is part of Sentinel’s approach to innovation.

“This is actually an agile approach because the process can innovate and then something can happen. It can be a pandemic. Pivots, changes, acceleration in other areas. We need, “says Keblusek. .. “It’s really about the system and it’s about taking it seriously for the organization.”

Sentinel’s history of innovation has allowed the company to adapt to the “new normal” brought about by the coronavirus pandemic, resulting in increased customer response to remote work, security risks, and incident response over rapid periods. You can now migrate when faced with it. Digital acceleration within a few months.

“We were ready when the customer called us and asked us a question,” says Keblusek. “We had manufacturing customers with different needs than healthcare and education customers. What we’ve done in the past has helped every customer in every industry. . “

Sentinel created a visual task board to quickly introduce customers to partner products that facilitate collaboration, such as Microsoft Teams and Cisco Webex.

“We were able to help our customers accelerate their production lines from a manufacturing perspective to meet new demands, many of which were unexpected,” said Keblusek. “Therefore, some manufacturers who actually expected a decline in revenue saw an increase in revenue, but now had to meet that demand through social distance. All of Sentinel’s past innovations, including SaaS adoption, accelerated security, and incident response, have come together to provide solutions to our customers’ needs in a highly accelerated way. “

And that acceleration won’t stop, Kebrsec said, saying that the hybrid workforce “stays here” and that a digital-first strategy is needed to address it.

“One of the things that happened during the pandemic was that people deployed a lot of technology very quickly. Two years of digital acceleration happened in two months,” Keblusek said. I will. “It was done with a few shortcuts. Security, governance, risk, etc. weren’t taken into account as it would have taken two years.”

According to Keblusek, Sentinel is ready to help customers turn these rapid deployments into permanent deployments.

“We are really looking forward to the future,” he said. “I think we have a tremendous amount of opportunities.”

Sentinel has an innovation office that includes enterprise architects who continually investigate where the market is heading and what new products are needed.

“We measure the impact, pipeline, pace and involvement needed for innovation,” says Keblusek. “We are trying to do these things before we realize that our customers have needs. We listen to our partners. They are creating new products and new innovations. We map them to our customers’ business needs, figure out what they need and what they need next, and bring it to the market. “

Establishing an innovation office requires executive sponsorship and an interdisciplinary team. According to Keblusek, their mission must be aligned with the business of the company and the businesses of its partners and customers to differentiate the company’s products.

“It’s also a culture. We need to promote ideas. We need to create a culture that accepts ideas,” he said. “Not all of them can be dealt with, but many of them are from the field, from the customer experience, from the sales team, and these are great ideas you can embrace. Yes, you can build innovation around you. You need to remove obstacles, so promote and encourage that communication throughout your organization and do it with a purpose. There is a clear definition and scope. Is required.”

Solution providers also need to be able to measure innovation and performance through key performance indicators.

“We check the results against our initial expectations,” Keblusek said. “Because it’s agile, you can change it on the fly, but to accommodate that, we’ve put in place a system and made some measurements.”

