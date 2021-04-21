Three ways pandemics have changed the retail industry — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





The coronavirus pandemic has dramatically changed our lives, and will continue to do so until it is finally over. It has influenced our social life, relationships, careers, and hobbies.

And the worry is how quickly this happened. If at the beginning of 2020 someone told you that everything was trapped in our house and socialized with Zoom, you wouldn’t believe them.

But it’s time for us to reach a new state of affairs and begin to adapt to the way things are.

Retail is a field that has undergone a major transformation. Throughout the various blockades that have taken place over the past year, non-essential shops and businesses have been closed for long periods of time.

They have seen a much lower footprint, as people are more modest about mixing in public, even when they are open.

As we all saw last year, entrepreneur Dee Agarwal argues that much of consumer behavior has been motivated by concerns about their own personal health and well-being.

And just because vaccinations are on the rise, this focus doesn’t go away.

These changes in shopper habits have widespread implications for the retail industry, which will be seen over the years to come. Here are three of the most important changes.

Contactless shopping

Back in the idyllic era, shopping was a very physical experience.

Try on clothes before you buy, sample delicious food at the market, and flick the latest paperbacks at your local bookstore.

But this is a thing of the past. Stores make it easier for customers to complete their purchases with minimal contact with the shared side, as both consumers and business owners are naturally concerned about the spread of the deadly virus.

With more and more stores jumping into contactless payment trains, cash can be a thing of the past much faster than expected.

The rise of e-commerce

Online shopping has been a big issue long before the pandemic, but its popularity was primarily due to convenience and speed.

Many consumers still preferred to shop directly to browse bargains or see meat items before making a purchase.

But in the light of the pandemic, more and more consumers are flocking to the Internet to deliver their purchases. In addition, many stores offer new services such as curbside delivery.

New clothing trends

Fashion has always been one of the most profitable areas of the retail industry, but consumer trends surrounding clothing are changing dramatically.

Everyone is dressed a little more casually than before, as night clubs and fine dining restaurants have closed and people spend more time at home.

Less money is spent on high-end fashion, and there is a sharp trend towards casual items that can be worn to work or relax at home.

While suits and smart shoes are declining, sweatpants, pajamas and active wear for these home workouts are on the rise.

This can change at the end of the pandemic, during which retailers need to adapt to meet this demand.

