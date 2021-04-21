OnePlus Watch gets updates including always-on after receiving a brutal review





(Photo: Flickr / Jennie Miller) OnePlus smartwatch upgrade

The OnePlus Watch was confusing when it debuted, but software updates can address many flaws.

On April 21, OnePlus will release the first update after the release of the OnePlus Watch. This includes better step tracking, notification upgrades and more.

According to the OnePlus Forum, software version B.40 of the OnePlus Watch is currently being rolled out in the United States and Canada. We plan to expand to other regions in the near future. The update is for the OnePlus Watch itself, not for the Health app on the phone.

OnePlus describes a change log that addresses some of the key issues raised by reviewers. Apparently, this update works with the accuracy of general activity tracking for walking and running.

This seems to fix the inconsistent step tracking found on the OnePlus Watch. This update also works with GPS, heart rate monitoring, and similar venous wake-up features.

To work with the software itself, OnePlus adds an icon to the notifications section to help users distinguish between each notification.

The synchronous notification algorithm is also optimized. OnePlus states that it fixes some of the known bugs and improves system stability.

OnePlus will also provide support for always-on features in future updates, add support for German, Italian, Spanish, and Polish, add a camera remote, and offer 110 workout modes. It explains. Future updates will also address the lack of a 12-hour format for digital clocks.

The update doesn’t mention anything about fixing the sleep data deficiency that OnePlus said would arrive in media members in mid-April.

Always displayed

OnePlus plans to add an always-on mode, a 12-hour watch face, and more to your smartwatch in the future. The news came shortly after OnePlus announced the first software update for the Watch after its release. OnePlus says it’s starting to roll out.

According to The Verge, this release aims to fix issues that users have experienced, especially with regard to heart rate and activity tracking.

According to Android police, it wasn’t always visible on the OnePlus Watch, which was why the device was panned by critics.

Now that the always-on display update has been announced, that’s definitely what users are looking forward to.

That feature alone doesn’t make the device a great smartwatch overall, but it makes it more convenient as a watch. But it’s interesting to see how keeping the screen on all the time affects the battery life of the OnePlus Watch for almost two weeks.

Some of the other planned improvements include allowing users to control the camera of their Android smartphone, a new language, and enabling all workout modes (about 110). OnePlus also has an AI watch face.

OnePlus did not provide an exact time frame for when these updates will be released. However, doing so will greatly improve your smartwatch, as the current update focuses on fixing existing bugs in your watch rather than adding features.

