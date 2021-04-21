Ace Attorney Chronicles announced for PS4, Switch and PC





Capcom has announced the Ace Attorney Chronicles for PlayStation 4, Switch and PC (Steam). It will go on sale digitally in the west on July 27th for $ 39.99 and in Japan on July 29th for ¥ 4,990. The physical version will be available on both PlayStation 4 and Switch in Japan and Asia, as well as Switch in North America.

The Turn About Collection will sell for $ 59.99 in the West and JPY 6,990 in Japan. This includes Ace Attorney Chronicle and the previously released Ace Attorney: Ace Attorney Trilogy, the art and music bonus “Ace Attorney”. PlayStation 4 and Switch versions are available both physically and digitally in Japan and on Switch in Asia, but collections are only available digitally elsewhere.

The following is an overview of the collection via Capcom.

about

Get ready to cross-examine your enemies and infer the path to justice in the Ace Attorney Chronicle, first released in North America and Europe on July 27, 2021. This collection is the story of Phoenix Light, the ancestor of Phoenix Light. The protagonist of the iconic Ace Attorney Court Adventure series. In the Great Reversal Trial Chronicle, players act as counsel to track evidence, discuss in court, and ensure a fair decision. Featuring a newly recorded English voice, Ace Attorney Chronicles includes Ace Attorney: Adventure and Ace Attorney 2: Ace Attorney, previously only available in Japan.

Ace Attorney, set in the late 19th century during the Meiji era in Japan and the Victorian era in London, follows Ryunosuke Naruhodo, searching for the truth with witness testimony and revealing the client’s name in court. Players unravel the mystery behind 10 thrilling cases and 8 mini-escapes, filled with weird casts of over-the-top characters, including the local ace detective Harlock Chaums.

Main functions

Combining the two games into one North American and European players will experience for the first time 10 thrilling episodes from Ace Attorney: Adventure and Ace Attorney 2: Ace Attorney, previously only available in Japan. Introducing an all-new cast This collection follows characters from a colorful new cast, including Phoenix Wright’s ancestor, Phoenix Wright, and Harlock Sholms, the eccentric Ace Attorney. New Gameplay Mechanism The Great Reversal Trial Chronicles will debut two new gameplay experiences to raise stakes both inside and outside the courtroom. When investigating a deductive dance crime scene, players team up with Herlock Sholmes to infer new facts by guessing the detective’s outboard logic mistakes. During the summation court sequence, the player must point out any contradictions between the jury’s arguments in order to claim the defendant and ultimately ensure acquittal. Experience the beautiful artwork, music and audio recordings of Ace Attorney presented in the art gallery and the full-scale gallery for auditors players to enjoy. Includes Bonus Content In addition to the two games, the collection also includes exciting bonus content previously released as downloadable content or through special events in Japan. Eight additional mini-episodes. Two special trial videos. Ryunosuke Naruto 13 video clips of Seven Days of Shin. Three alternative costumes.

Watch the announcement video below. View the first screenshot in the gallery. Please see this official website.

trailer

message

message

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos