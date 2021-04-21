Google has ordered to provide information about the people behind Nova Scotia’s cyberbullying





Halifax-A Nova Scotia court has ordered Google to use cyberbullying laws to provide information about the people behind blogs and YouTube channels that couples say are causing harassment and insults. It was.

The couple, Sakura Sanders and Darius Milshahi, said in an affidavit filed with the Nova Scotia Supreme Court in January that a blog named “Antifa exposed” was involved in a movement in which the two were “terrorist organizations.” He states that he is making a false claim.

Self-identifying as a social justice activist and writer, Sanders confidently suggests in her affidavit that YouTube channels and blogs are full of false conspiracy theories and that she is violent. It is said that it is written in “the tone of.”

She fears that blogs and video channels could lead to violence against her and her family and could be the target of militant groups.

In his affidavit, Milshahi expressed concern that he was the organizer of the union and that the anonymous author of the blog claimed he was ready to follow his wife “everywhere.”

The couple’s lawyer, Mitch Broughton, said in an affidavit that YouTube-owning Google should be able to identify the author of the attack on the client. In court documents, company lawyers showed that they did not oppose the motion.

Google’s media division didn’t immediately answer inquiries about whether the company had responded to the March 25 order from Judge Richard Cofran.

Last month, Broughton campaigned for cyber protection to provide information under the state’s cyberbullying law.

He claims that the person who posted the blog posted an image of the couple’s social event without their consent, and the author bullied the couple online.

The state’s cyberbullying law, enacted in 2017, was recently adopted in a high-profile case in Truro.

The parents of a 3-year-old Nova Scotia boy who went missing last spring took a person who is supposed to be the administrator of a social media chat site to court, and the accusations and insults posted there are cyberbullying. Insisted.

Lawyers representing Dylan Ehrer’s parents Jason Ehrer and Ashley Brown claim that hundreds of people have targeted the pair, especially in online Facebook discussions.

Parents’ lawyers also said that the “horrible” comments posted in the discussion included unfounded accusations that her client arranged for the boy to go missing and suggestions that they killed their child. Said that it has been.

Dylan’s six-day extensive search around Truro, Nova Scotia, a stream, and the surrounding area where he was last seen was suspended in May. “There is no evidence of cheating in Dylan’s disappearance,” said Truro police chief Dave McNeill.

The case is still being heard in court.

This report by Canadian Press was first published on April 21, 2021.

