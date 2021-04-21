New collaboration focus on climate change, technology and workforce development





President David Rasner of the University of Houston and Admiral Phil Davidson, Commander of the United States Indo-Pacific Army, will shake hands at the signing ceremony. Both sides signed a memorandum of understanding and deepened cooperation between the US Indo-Pacific Army and the University of Hawaii. (Photo provider: Second Class Sergeant Anthony J. Rivera)

The development of new technologies, climate change solutions, student education and career opportunities are just a few of the goals of the new agreement between the University of Hawaii and the United States Indo-Pacific Army (INDOPACOM).

INDOPACOM is tasked with using and integrating four military branches within the Indo-Pacific region to achieve US national security goals while protecting national interests. A memorandum of understanding was signed at the ceremony on April 20th, laying the foundation for INDOPACOM and UH to work together in multiple areas to share ideas, initiatives, expertise and values.

UH is a leader in Hawaii’s mission to grow and diversify its economy through the research and training of skilled workers in line with INDOPACOM’s values. Universities in the middle of the Pacific bridge the east and west, creating opportunities to influence the entire network of international partners and graduates.

“This memorandum institutionalizes UH and INDOPACOM’s common commitment to promote cooperation across Hawaii and the Indo-Pacific to promote regional stability, sustainability and resilience through research and education. “UH President David Lassner said. “We are excited about the opportunity for students and faculty to contribute. And when Admiral Davidson is preparing to move away from his current role, we say he is for our area and Hawaii. Thank you for everything you did. “

The two agencies will consider potential collaboration in the following areas: Community resilience and climate change. Technology, experimentation, innovation. And international, intelligence and futurology are studying education and workforce development.

“This is an exciting opportunity for INDOPACOM to build a partnership with the University of Hawaii,” said Phil Davidson, Admiral of the United States Navy and commander of INDOPACOM. “We continue to look for opportunities to leverage the unique strengths of UH faculty and students to improve the stability, security and sustainability of the Indo-Pacific.”

Field of collaboration

Community resilience and climate change include natural resource management, disaster response and resilience, and climate change adaptation to build resilience that enables the safety and prosperity of communities around the region. An example is the assessment of the impact of rising sea levels and coastal flooding on communities.

The partnership also explores areas of innovation and technological development across multiple disciplines (engineering, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, energy, water, telecommunications, waste, mobility and food). One example is to further develop hacking programs for defense to include more subject areas. The UH Mnoas College of Engineering is currently participating in this program, providing students with the opportunity to develop innovations to address existing national security issues presented by the US Department of Defense. The program is planned to be expanded to interdisciplinary courses in the fall of 2021, including the UHMnoa Faculty of Information and Computer Science and the Shidler College of Business.

By focusing on education and workforce development, we expand student educational opportunities while emphasizing the career path of the defense and intelligence community. One example of the result of the collaboration is an internship course offered at the UH Mnoas College of Social Sciences in the spring semester of 2021. This course provides students with the opportunity to explore possible careers in national security. Fifteen students were selected to participate in the first “INDOPACOMUHM Mentoring Program for Intelligence”. Regular autumn courses are planned while larger certification programs are being developed.

This partnership includes improving student success (PDF), research excellence: corporate progress in research and creative work (PDF), building a sustainable and resilient campus environment: global sustainability and This is an example of the UHMnoas goals of the Climate Resilience Movement (PDF). ), Three of the four goals identified in the 2015–25 Strategic Plan (PDF), updated in December 2020.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos