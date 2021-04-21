U.S. Senator Asks Apple and Google About App Store Advantages





Washington (Reuters)-U.S. Senator Committee told Apple Inc and Alphabet Incs Google officials Wednesday about the advantages of mobile app stores and whether companies are abusing power at the expense of small competitors. Asked.

Amy Klobuchar, head of the Senate Democratic Party on antitrust issues, said Apple and Google have their power to exclude or curb apps that compete with their products and charge excessive fees that affect competition. Said available.

App makers such as Spotify Technology SA, a music streaming service, and Match Group, a dating service giant that owns the Tinder app, have mandatory revenue sharing for selling digital products and strict inclusion rules set by the Apple App Store for iPhone and iPad. In addition to the Google Play Store for Android devices, it’s an anti-competitive behavior.

Apple and Google representatives need companies to tightly control their stores and their associated revenue-sharing requirements to pay Senators security measures to protect consumers from harmful apps and practices. He said there was.

But when asked by Senator Josh Hawley, Apples Chief Compliance Officer Kyle Andeer did not promise to spend all the fees required for security.

Wilson White, Senior Director of Government Affairs at Andea and Google, explains why company fees don’t apply to Uber Technologies Inc and why apps that sell physical products also failed to satisfy Senators. Description.

Senator Mike Lee feels like an unfrozen caveman lawyer. I don’t know that.

Senator Richard Blumenthal has expressed concern about the call Match received from Google’s business counterpart late Tuesday.

Jared Sine, Chief Legal Officer at Matches, said Google wanted to know why Sines planned the just-released testimony, deviating from previous comments made by dating sites.

It looks like a threat, it speaks like a threat, that threat, Blumental vowed to investigate Google’s behavior further, said about the phone.

In his testimony, Matches Sine claimed that both Google and Apple accurately calculated the annoying 30% of digital trading and raised consumer prices.

According to Sine, Match pays the App Store nearly $ 500 million a year, and the company’s biggest cost is one.

The hearing took place the day after Apple announced that it would start selling AirTags. AirTags can be attached to items such as car keys so that users can find them if they are lost. 10 years.

According to Apple, AirTags is a derivative of the FindMy app, used to locate lost Apple devices and share user locations, and was introduced in 2010, before Tiles was founded. .. Apple released its operating system to an alternative tracker last month, saying it’s being used by startup Chipolo, which competes with Tile and AirTags.

Kirsten Daru, a tile general counsel, testified that Apple’s FindMy program is installed on Apple phones by default and cannot be removed.

Apple once again took advantage of market power and advantage to effectively disrupt the user experience and direct users to FindMy to condition their customers for access to their data.

Reported by Diane Bartz, Stephen Nellis and Paresh Dave.Edited by Steve Orlovsky and Margarita Choi

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos