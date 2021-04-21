Tinker Coffee Opens First Cafe at Indianapolis Airport, 16 Tech





Sunking has opened a new tap room at Indianapolis International Airport. The coronavirus pandemic delayed its arrival.Indianapolis star

Indianapolis-based Tinker Coffee Co. celebrated its first cafe location at Indianapolis International Airport on Wednesday. And on Friday, they will open a second place. It is located in the AMP Food Hall of the 16 Tech Innovation District.

A 900-square-foot café in Concourse B at the airport, run by the St. Louis-based OHM Consession Group, includes a five-spice latte menu debut that combines cinnamon, black peppercorn, Thai chili, cloves and star anise. It is. The menu also includes pastries, breakfast and lunch sandwiches.

The Tinker Coffee Café opened in late March in time for the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament business and spring break trips in Indianapolis.

Tinker Coffee will be available for purchase at the reopened Foundry Provisions after a renewal and refurbishment on Friday, September 18, 2020 in the Old Northside district of Indianapolis. Changes include new kitchen facilities for faster cooking, food upgrades, interior refurbishments, and the cafe will now serve ice cream. (Photo: Jenna Watson / Indister)

A sister brand, Tinker Bistro, which offers beer, wine and small dishes, will be available at the airport in August, along Concourse A. Tinkerspot is part of the airport’s efforts to boost more local businesses with concession renewal initiatives. Director of the Indianapolis Airport Authority.

There is a Starbucks location, but we focus on ensuring that great local products are on an equal footing, Rodriguez said. Our main focus is to make sure our community is better. There is no better way to do that than to help the locals.

Other local brands along the way include SSP America-run Babs Burger and Ice Cream, Hot Box Pizza, and Farmers Markets, which showcase state-wide products. The footprint of the Huse Culinarys Harry & Izzys concept at the airport, also operated by SSP, will be double its current size. SunKing Brewery has been at the airport since October with the opening of a tap room operated by SSP America.

The New York-based Shake Shack, which was scheduled to open in the summer of 2020, is still working at the terminal, although it’s unclear when it will open.

Coming to 1101 E. 16th St., the Tinkerhouse event space in the Kennedy King area in 2018, at Coat Check Coffee, hearts etched with velvety steamed milk are spiced with cloves, cinnamon, black pepper and vanilla. It is decorated with a working latte. (Photo: Lisbiro / Indister)

According to Rodriguez, about 5 million passengers passed Indianapolis International Airport in 2020, with a sharp pandemic decline from 9.5 million travelers in 2019.

Some concessions remain closed due to pandemic heights, but will resume operations as airport traffic increases.

According to co-founder Steve Hall, the new location is a big exposure for Tinker Coffee, even if passenger movement is reduced.

It’s a great opportunity to stand in front of many people. Perhaps many people haven’t touched the specialty coffee, Hall said.

The Tinker Coffee Cafe at Indianapolis International Airport is the first of several cafés planned in the Indianapolis area. (Photo: Cheryl V. Jackson)

Another new place

On Friday, Tinker Coffee will be one of the few vendors to open in the AMP Food Hall in the 16Tech Innovation District of 1220 Waterway Blvd.

The menu is different from the airport. Upcoming AMP sandwiches include country ham, eggs, cheese and strawberry rhubarb jam. The other is to incorporate Pimento cheese and tomatoes into the mix.

According to Hall, Tinker will keep sandwich prices below $ 6 at AMP.

Hall said he was trying to make it familiar to everyone. We don’t want to price why people think they can’t go to a specialty coffee shop. Some of the best coffees in the world are fairly affordable. I want to put more people in the tent.

Hall and his brother-in-law, Jeff Johnson, founded the Tinker Coffee Company in 2014. They bought an old roaster and set up a store in a small storefront at the tip of the Heron Morton district. To the current location in 2018.

According to Johnson, we were passionate about finding great coffee and delivering it to the local people.

Previously, Tinker Coffee could be purchased online in a bag, its roasting facility was 1125 W. 16th St., and a pop-up featuring drinks was held last summer. Cafés and restaurants in the city use beans to brew drinks for their customers.

Growing about 40% between 2018 and 2019, the company is looking for new cafes elsewhere.

Indy Star reporter Cheryl V. Please contact Jackson ([email protected] or 317-444-6264). Follow her on Twitter: @cherylvjackson.

