Android 12 Developer Preview 3 brings storage and battery UI rework





Google is rolling out Android 12 Developer Preview 3, with significant changes to the battery and storage UI. It is based on a recent report from 9to5Google and[設定]The menu details what has changed.

Specifically, these changes have been made to the battery and storage segments of the Settings app.Users can use the app or in the notification shade[クイック設定]You can access the menu with a long press or a single press on the tile. They usually display an icon or a circular progress bar. Like some other options, depending on which of the two you access. Now they are refreshing.

What has changed in the Android 12 battery and storage settings?

The biggest change in the battery or storage settings UI for this version of Android 12 is the introduction of a progress bar. Prior to the change, storage displayed a circular bar with percentages in the center. In addition to reading how many GB of the handset was used.

Currently, only the latter information is explained in detail, and the elements related to storage management have been moved to the bottom of the page. Instead, a progress bar is displayed showing the number of storage used and the remaining storage. Just above that is a new drop-down menu. In the shared image, the box is set to “Internal Shared Storage”. Therefore, it may be safe to assume that SD cards and other storage have their own UI. The user selects from that drop-down box.

Almost the same refresh was done on the battery side of things. The previously used battery icon in the battery UI has been replaced with a progress bar. And it involves a percentage and the estimated time remaining. Other interactive management options move to the bottom of the page, similar to Samsung’s One UI placement.

When will this reach everyone using Android 12?

Of course, this first rollout of Android 12 is only intended for developers to test their own apps. However, this is also the third and last developer preview variant of the incoming OS. The company plans to launch public beta testing in May for those who want to try early and use compatible devices.

Anyway, if Google sticks to that schedule, the final release will arrive sometime after August. Therefore, users should start displaying the new UI sometime afterwards if their preferred OEM is using the new UI.

Android storage and battery UI. The current version is displayed on the left and Android 12 Developer Preview 3 is displayed on the right.





