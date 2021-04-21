Popular websites do not meet basic Google SEO requirements





According to a new SEO survey, many of the most popular websites rarely meet Google’s minimum requirements for a “good” page experience.

According to Searchmetrics data, over 90% of mobile search sites and 96% of desktop search sites do not currently meet the usability thresholds of Google’s three core web vitals.

The new Core Web Vitals update will be officially released from mid-June this year and will be used to evaluate the actual web user experience.

Currently, most of Google’s new metrics have reached a “good” score that only the top two or three highest ranked websites need. With this in mind, Searchmetrics predicts that Core Web Vitals updates will have a dramatic impact on page rankings.

Google ranking data

The survey looked at over 2 million web pages in the top 20 Google search results in the United States, United Kingdom, and Germany.

Searchmetrics data shows that there is already a positive correlation between high-ranked web pages and web pages that work well with Core Web Vitals metrics.

The big exception to this was Google-owned YouTube. It was ranked high in the search, despite its low load speed and responsiveness.

“The Google Core Web Vitals update is, in many ways, a response to websites that don’t really meet user expectations. Website ownership that not putting users first can adversely affect rankings It’s a clear message to those who say, “Marcus Stover, founder and chief evangelist of Searchmetrics.

“Our first findings suggest that most websites have a lot to do to equalize usability. And, of course, e-commerce and other companies are good. You need to be aware that the user experience not only affects Google’s rankings, but also has a positive impact on your business. “

Core web vital by Google

Google’s Core Web Vitals evaluates the speed, responsiveness, and visual stability of content on a page.

In addition to the factors highlighted in the study, Core Web Vitals also penalizes unwanted code on web pages built using website builder templates such as WordPress and Wix.

