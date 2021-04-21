SDAIA and SFA work together to support technological innovation and wellness activities





Saudi Gazette Report

Riyadh Saudi Arabia Data Artificial Intelligence Agency (SDAIA) and Saudi Arabia Sports for All Federation (SFA) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to create a framework for broad cooperation across technical services and social impact initiatives.

The MoU was signed at SDAIAS headquarters in the presence of SFA President Karidobin Al Waleed Bin Talal and SDAIA President Abdullah Bin Sharaf Al Gumdi.

On the technical side, SDAIA’s Tawakkalna and SFA apps work together to deliver a powerful, seamless user experience. Tawakkalna already hosts a comprehensive national user profile, enhanced with sports features and information in the SFA app. Users can easily find nearby community sports activities via Tawakkalna.

Collaboration between SDAIA and SFA entities will also bring further innovation to advance SFA’s mission to promote a healthier and more active lifestyle throughout the Kingdom.

The two entities will also launch a joint campaign to promote physical activity throughout the Kingdom, expanding the scope and positive impact of the wellness initiative.

SDAIA President Al Ghamdi commented on the development, stating that MoU is part of SDAIA’s ongoing efforts to achieve integration with government agencies and provide socially impacting digital solutions. I added. Physical activity and the sports economy are two important factors. Within this vision, and here is the essence of this agreement, which will reinforce efforts related to the use of advanced technology to improve quality of life. “

“Collaboration with SFA accelerates the stage of innovation, contributes to the creation of more influential initiatives, and facilitates access to everything.

He emphasized that the MoU will allow both parties to explore ways to leverage technology and data for healthier communities and increase individual participation in health-enhancing physical activity.

The agreement with SDAIA is a new journey on our journey to create a health-first mindset in Saudi Arabia and ensure that physical activity is accessible and attractive and within reach of everyone in the country. It tells the chapter. At SFA, we value the power of collaboration and look forward to working with SDAIA to explore innovative ways to reach out to Saudi Arabian society through campaigns and initiatives. We are excited to jointly seek ways to expand the local sports economy. The agreement will also make a huge leap forward in SFA’s journey of digital transformation, said Prince Khaled Bin Alwaleed, president of SFA.

The agreement with SDAIA strengthens SFA’s joint approach by promoting the Quality of Life program mandated by Saudi Vision 2030. The Quality of Life program requires that the number of people doing regular physical activity in the Kingdom be increased to 40% by 2030. Federation is helping to achieve this goal by launching campaigns to promote sporting opportunities and encourage exercise. The SFA has already worked closely with the Ministry of Sport and the City and Local Ministry of Housing to achieve the goal of healthier and more active Saudi Arabia.

The SFA app, along with the SFA Rewards Program, is at the heart of federation’s digital transformation to expand its reach of the Saudi Arabian community. The SFA app available on iOS and Android is part of the fitness tracker and part of the social platform. Track your steps, fitness goals, and physical activity and integrate seamlessly with fitness devices like Apple Watch, Google Fit, and Fitbit. It’s also a social hub, allowing users to participate in SFA challenges, find nearby community events, and create their own community sports groups.

The app is the central hub of SFA’s Start Now campaign to help people of all ages, genders, backgrounds and abilities become more active and make the kingdom a health, fitness and welfare beacon. It was launched.

