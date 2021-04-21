Warzone’s nuclear weapons have finally disappeared





Screenshot: Activision / Kotaku

Today, the long-standing zombie and nuclear weapons event of Call of Duty: Warzones has finally begun. The zombie-infested map not only marked the end of Season 2, but also led to a complete Kaboom showing the destruction of Verdansk. But in reality, I haven’t seen the end of Verdansk yet. The live event of nuclear weapons was just the beginning of Warzone’s three-part Rapid Thunder operation.

In Part 1, players stopped by a special playlist called The Destruction of Verdansk to experience a live event with zombies ending in a cinematic nuclear cutscene. Players spawned on what started as a typical quadriceps match, but soon realized that the map of Verdansk was covered with radiation pockets. As with the regular Nova Gas Circle, the pollution spread as the match progressed, but this led players to the exile zone. Players started with a 12 gauge shotgun instead of a pistol, which is a better weapon for getting rid of zombies. Anyone who died during the event became one of the undead. Becoming a zombie during this time worked much like it did during the Haunting of Verdansk event. Zombie players can jump higher and make melee attacks. However, the results were harsh, whether the player remained human or undead.

Screenshot: Activision / Kotaku

During this match, a pop-up alert alerted players that containment protocol level 4 was active and advised everyone to evacuate. There was a desperate radio chat about the runaway Verdansk with too many zombies. The surviving human player was urged to head to the exile site, but no one was able to exile. Zombies overrun the map and nuclear weapons hit.

Maps were booming because we didn’t have time to investigate.

The event was a bit exciting. I think many players are ready to leave the old map and make something fresher, but due to server issues things didn’t go smoothly. And many players, including myself, were kicked during the Part 1 match. Fortunately, I was able to play the mode and experience the entire event in the second attempt. With the introduction of Part 2, The Destruction of Verdansk Playlist 1 is no longer available.

G / O media may receive fees

The second part of Operation Rapid Thunder started at 5 pm Eastern Standard Time. Players now have the option to drop into the night version of Warzone’s small regenerated island map. The map will be set 15 minutes after the Verdansks nuclear weapons event. This is due to the message that appears on the screen when loading into a Rebirth Island match. There is one new location on the map, but most of the time it seems to be open as usual. The former construction site is now a new and interesting place called the Control Center. This could be added to include a hidden teaser about what’s coming tomorrow. Part 2 seems to have been added to give players the option to continue enjoying Warzone until the downtime before Part 3.

I’m not sure about the content of Part 3, but it’s widely rumored through the leak that a nuclear weapons event will launch a new 1980s-themed Verdansk map. The closer event for Part 3 is scheduled tomorrow from 3pm to 4pm EST.

Today’s Warzone event was fun to experience, despite some technical issues. Season 2 felt like a bust, the map was out of date, and zombie predictions were pulled out. Zombies did not cause havoc until the end. We hope that the number of such events will increase in the future, and we hope that it will be operated more smoothly.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos