All app providers are afraid of apple and Google market power, Match Group and Spotify tell Senate

Apple and Google executives accuse US Senator Amy Klobuchar and D-Min of anti-competitive behavior during antitrust hearings Wednesday before the Senate Judiciary Committee went. And Mike Leigh, Republican Utah.

Much of the testimony targets the Apples App Store and Google Play App Marketplace, with executives from music streaming platform Spotify and online dating site Match Group paying fees for tech giants to take advantage of their dominant position in the app platform space. Claims to be billing. It accounts for 30% of the total sales of app developers.

Klobuchar has begun hearings on the claim that Apple and Google are gatekeepers who use their dominant position to eliminate or curb competition. Klobuchar said he wasn’t angry with his success. We just want to make sure that capitalism continues to progress in a powerful and powerful way. To me, this situation doesn’t seem to be happening.

The allegations were countered by Apple’s Chief Compliance Officer and Vice President of Corporate Law, Kyle Andia, and Google’s Senior Director of Public Policy and Government, Wilson White. Both emphasized how the platform helped developers reach billions of customers around the world.

When the App Store was introduced in 2008, software creation was difficult and often expensive, Andeer said. Apple has invested heavily in building more than 250,000 application programming interfaces for programmers to build apps on hardware devices, he said. The App Store is more than just a store. The studio is a stack of canvases and brushes, painting the tools artists need to create their work. And it’s a gallery where they can display and sell their work.

White, meanwhile, described Android as an open source operating system as opposed to Apple’s closed system. This means that developers have more freedom and flexibility to make changes to Google’s Android operating system. According to White, Google believes that everyone should have equal access to the benefits of mobile devices. Android and Google Play are also designed with freedom, openness and accessibility in mind.

Meanwhile, Match Groups Chief Legal Officer Jared Sine has sharply criticized both markets as anti-competitive monopolies. Apple and Google said they should be able to build the platform and decide which business model to use, Sine said. I submit that the railroad company built the railroad. The steel company has built a steel mill. The telephone company made a telephone line. All the creators of these incredible innovations had the same discussion at different times. It did not justify monopoly at the time and should not be done today.

According to Sine, fees from the App Store are Match Group’s single largest expense, exceeding $ 500 million. Sine also described a conversation with the App Store team’s chief lawyer a few years ago after Apple rejected one version of the Taiwanese app that tried to implement the identity verification rules already in use in Japan.Sign said, asking for an explanation of why Apple rejected the app, I wasn’t told in uncertain words [Apple] I didn’t agree with our assessment of how to keep users safe. He added that he should be happy that Apple hasn’t received all of Matches’ revenue, and told me, you owe us all the dimes you’ve made.

Sine also criticized Google, claiming that it misrepresented the platform as free and led online dating sites into the Android ecosystem. A few years after helping Google establish app store monopoly by bringing apps and customers to the Play Store, Sine said he was leveraging monopoly to change the rules. Mentioned the fact that will launch an in-app payment system partnership. You will be able to access the Play Store from September of this year.

Sine also mentioned a phone call between Match Group and Google on Tuesday, the day before the antitrust hearing. On this phone, we asked why Sines’ testimony was different from what Match Group stated in a recent earnings report. -App payment process. Connecticut D-Senator Richard Blumental of Connecticut asked Cine if it felt like a threat, asking about the nature of the phone.

When receiving such a senator, Sine said you were always a little scared from a company that could turn you off all night. Senator, he added, everything was afraid, reality.

Meanwhile, Spotify has complained to the European Commission, claiming that Apple has unfairly restricted its rivals to its service, Apple Music, and explaining that the 30% rate is anti-competitive. It has been one of the biggest enemies of the App Store since alleged 2019. ..

Apple goes back to its own App Store when it claims that companies like Spotify are free to take advantage of Apple’s innovations. Horacio Gutierrez, Spotify’s Chief Legal Officer and Head of Global Affairs, testified before the Commission. Apple’s iPhone and other devices have been successful thanks to corporate apps like Spotify. According to Gutierrez, the proof is in Apple’s own slogan, “I have an app.”

Spotify executives explained how Apple charged Spotify a 30% fee and forced streaming companies to raise their subscription price from $ 9.99 / month to $ 12.99 / month. Immediately after Apple introduced the tax, Apple Music went on sale for $ 9.99 a month, Gutierrez said.

No PhD is required. In economics, he said, he found that this abuse was hurting consumers by robbing them of information about products that compete with Amazon.

