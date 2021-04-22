How Adaptive Technology Strategies Can Drive Growth





To take advantage of the ever-increasing pace of change in the business and technology world, organizations need adaptability and customers at the heart of everything they do.

Image: iStock / metamorworks

Companies and organizations focused on embracing change, putting customers first, and deploying technology to adapt to rapidly changing markets are three times faster than their peers, according to Forrester’s new report. I grew up in. A companion in their industry.

In a blog post about the report, Forrester analyst and report co-author Fiona Mark said, “Adaptation strategies are built on the other two elements of future fit strategies: creativity and resilience.” Stated. “Adapters use customer attachment as a North Star because providing value is paramount. By focusing on customers and constantly assessing the environment for opportunities, future fit leaders will be better off. Create a good customer experience, identify new markets, create new products, attract and maintain talent. ”

See: The Future of Work: Tools and Strategies for Digital Workplaces (Free PDF) (TechRepublic)

Despite the COVID-19 outbreak, adaptive companies use technologies such as robotic process automation to create customers with new market offerings and new services (such as grocery carveside pickups). We were able to improve customer service and reduce unnecessary stress on our employees. , Differentiate themselves in their market and attract the best talent, the report said.

To fulfill the promise that adaptability brings to the organization, business leaders need to:

Leverage All-New Platforms and Innovations: According to Forrester’s Q3 2020 North American Future Fit Technology Survey, adaptive companies may prioritize digital transformation initiatives and focus on improving the experience of their business partners38 % Is higher. Over half (53%) say they have improved their ability to innovate. Predict new opportunities using predictive insights: Adaptive companies are 47% more likely to improve their use of data to gain insights, 49% prioritize market differentiation, and 38% Focuses on improvement Products and services: Business model changes: Adaptive companies are 35% more likely to prioritize business model changes to take advantage of new opportunities, and 38% are employee experiences. The focus is on improving.

“Technical executives at adaptive companies aim to incorporate flexibility into their operating models,” Mark said. “Platform teams provide consistency, scalability, and versatility. High-performance organizations simply build around the work they need to do and leverage the partner ecosystem to unbundle their work. Instead, we drive innovation. ”

According to the report, adaptive frames continue to work to reduce technology costs, accelerate delivery, and embrace rapid change. To do this, we employ pre-assembled components and bundles and minimize the customization of the underlying core technology. Shared accountability, where teams are empowered to make decisions and accountable for results, is also a hallmark of adaptive organizations. Make the most of your vendor’s ecosystem to enhance your internal talent, technology, and resources.

“In an adaptive enterprise, as the business model changes, the entire enterprise must be effective for rapid and continuous change. It will probably redefine both the work the enterprise does and where it does it. Most importantly, changes require a significant portion of the work done through the ecosystem business partners: supporting internal shifts in structure and employee experience, and integration and engagement with external partners. Therefore, the operating model of technical executives needs to be changed frequently. ”

Executive Briefing Newsletter

Discover the secrets to successful IT leadership with these tips on project management, budgeting, and addressing day-to-day challenges.Delivered on Tuesdays and Thursdays

Sign up now

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos