Take a look at this little new Polaroid camera. Can you believe it – TechCrunch





There have been a lot of changes in instant photography over the last decade, but all the while, the box-shaped builds of instant cameras have remained more or less intact. Modern instant shooters are slimmer and wear a variety of subdued pastel tones, but they aren’t exactly slender.

But behold, Polaroid is not the old Polaroid, but the new Polaroid did something. According to the company, the latest camera, the Polaroid Go, is the smallest analog instant camera in the world. And you know, yeah, it looks really pretty small.

How small is it? It is 4.1 inches long, 2.4 inches high and over 3 inches wide. Go is undeniably small, but it has some useful features such as a selfie timer, a selfie mirror, and the ability to do dreamy double exposures.

In the promotional photo, the Polaroid model holds it like a delicate canap or behaves casually with a few pretty fingers when hanging from a variety of stylish accessories (camera straps or necklaces?). The company really wants people to wear this, and I’m nothing more.

At Go, Polaroid continues to be a sort of annoyance, but guesses the trends in instant photography needed to create new film formats. In this case, this is basically a miniaturized version of that iconic old school square film. And although the camera is small, TechCrunch has its own small camera, and the next review writer, Devin Coldewey, can’t really lose much of the shot size compared to something like the Instax Mini. Say no.

Polaroid claims that Go represents “the most important and exciting change in the Polaroid form factor in decades,” which is probably not a mistake. The unlikely return from the company’s death was probably more exciting, but we don’t want to undermine how cute this is. I hope it makes the photo better.

Polaroid Go joins Polaroid Now, a standard but terribly bloated sibling, and OneStep +, which blends digital and analog to connect to phones via Bluetooth. Currently pre-ordered and retail price is $ 100. This is the same amount you would normally pay for an old new Polaroid camera. But why are you?

