Spotify Calls Apple’s App Store Limits “Abusive Power Grabs”

“Apple is abusing its dominant position as a gatekeeper on the App Store to protect itself from competition and unfavorable rival services like Spotify,” Spotify Chief Legal Officer Horacio Gutierrez told lawmakers. Told. Apple’s restrictions on developers are “only abusive seizure of power and confiscation of value created by others,” he added.

Spotify has been in a feud with Apple since the debut of Apple Music. The price of “Apple Music” is $ 9.99. This is a price that Spotify can’t handle because Apple has cut it by 30% because it doesn’t leave enough margin to make money. Spotify complains that there is no alternative, as it has no choice but to charge extra on iOS devices and does not allow Apple to offer alternative sign-up or payment options in the app.

Meanwhile, Match complained that it wanted to add identity verification rules to make the app more secure in Taiwan, but Apple didn’t allow it to do so. Match allegedly contacted Apple executives and told the company that they should be happy that Apple didn’t receive all of its revenue. “You owe us all the dimes you make,” said an Apple executive.

The Antimonopoly Act Application: App Store Competition Survey interviews are investigating competition between the App Store and mobile, focusing on Apple and Google. Kyle Andeer, Apple’s Chief Compliance Officer, attended to protect Apple.

Andeer stuck to Apple’s standard issue of how the App Store revolutionized software distributions and made it easier for developers to reach new users. Andeer said Apple’s strict “App Store” rules are designed to meet privacy, safety, and performance standards.

Apple’s App Store rules are also facing an antitrust investigation by the US Department of Justice, and Apple is currently preparing for a confrontation with Epic Games on its App Store policy.

