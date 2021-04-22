Ontario Legal Society Votes for Regulatory Sandbox Pilot for Innovative Legal Technology Development





“It’s like a lab,” says Legal Analyst Jordan Farlon. “But the premise is that the Bar Association recognizes that there is a serious problem with Ontario’s access justice, and what licensed lawyers and paralegals can do to fill that gap. It is also widely recognized that not so many. We need to find solutions and routes for other types of legal remedies. “

The Technical Task Force points out three “key factors” that encourage the Bar Association to take action on innovative technical legal services. It is its widespread use and demand, accelerated adoption by pandemics, and the emergence of regulatory sandboxes in other jurisdictions.

In its report, the Bar Association’s Technical Task Force said that regulatory sandboxes facilitate access to justice by removing barriers to technological development that serve areas of unmet legal needs. Said it would be useful for. It also ensures that consumers of innovative technology tools have the same protections as lawyer clients, the Task Force said.

Ryerson University’s Legal Innovation Zone and Managing Director of the Legal Program and former Attorney General Chris Bentley said that instead of promoting a regulatory sandbox, legal innovation would be if the Bar Association simply “doesn’t get in the way.” It says it will be more useful. General of Ontario.

“In Canada, there is a judge crisis long before the pandemic,” says Bentley. “And desperately, people are looking everywhere, and some courageous entrepreneurs are stepping up, but these entrepreneurs are trying to embed them in regulation by regulators. It is hampered by or by challenging the right to do something. “

