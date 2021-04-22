New iPad Pro and 2020 iPad Pro: Specifications, Features, Price, etc.





Just over a year after the introduction of the 2020 iPad Pro, Apple announced the 2021 iPad Pro lineup. The new M11 1-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro bring many hardware updates and features beyond the switch to the powerful Apple Silicon Chip. Not sure if you choose one, or just curious about the difference? Read below to learn more about the new iPad Pro and 2020 iPad Pro.

The 2021 iPad Pro lineup certainly contains some notable improvements, but it’s your personal workflow and needs that determine if it’s worth the purchase. In this comparison, we’ll delve into all the major differences to find the one that’s perfect for keeping your current state, using your old iPad Pro / iPad Air, or buying a new iPad Pro.

New iPad Pro and 2020 iPad Pro M1, Storage, RAM, I / O

The hardware has seen some major improvements across the board with the 2021 iPad Pro. Really, the question may be whether you need all this power in your iPad, but nevertheless, the new iPad Pro is a beast.

According to Apple, the new iPad Pro with the M1 chip offers 50% faster CPU performance and 40% faster GPU performance than the A12Z of the 2020 iPad Pro. Storage is up to 2x faster, capacities are up to 2TB, and M1 chip unified RAM is offered in 8GB or 16GB (the latter for 1/2TB storage models).

Thunderbolt is now included in the iPad Pro. This can be attractive to power users who require a lot of bandwidth and users who use Thunderbolt displays.

Finally, if connectivity on the go is important, 5G comes with a new cellular iPad Pro model.

New iPad Pro 2020 iPad Pro CPU / GPU M1A12Z Storage 128GB – 2TB 128GB – 1TB RAM 8 or 16GB 6GB Thunderbolt Cellular 5G 4G

As you can imagine, the new 2021 iPad Pro model works with second-generation Apple Pencils, Magic Keyboards, and other iPad Pro accessories.

display

If you’re comparing the new 11-inch iPad Pro to the 2020 version, the display is the same.

However, the 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro brings the new Liquid Retina Display XDR with mini LED technology. That means it has an average brightness of 1000 knits, a peak brightness of up to 1600, and the ability to view and edit what Apple calls “real HDR content.”

This is due to the 10,000 mini LEDs that provide over 2500 local dimming zones in the new Liquid Retina Display XDR.

New iPad Pro 2020 iPad Pro Display 11 ″ / 12.9 ″ 11 ″ / 12.9 ″ Resolution 2388 x 1668/2732 x 2048 2388 x 1668/2732 x 2048 PPI (pixels / inch) 264264 Display Brightness 600/1600 Knit 600 Knit True Tone P3 Wide Color ProMotion (120Hz) Anti-Reflection Coating Liquid Retina Display Liquid Retina Display XDR 12.9 inch Camera Setup Only

Both the rear and front camera settings have been updated on the 2021 iPad Pro, but most of the changes come with the new TrueDepth front camera.

The main new feature, the center stage, comes with a 12 MP TrueDepth ultra-wide-angle lens. Here’s how Apple explains it:

The Center Stage uses the much wider field of view of the new front camera and the machine learning capabilities of the M1 to recognize the user and center it in the frame. As the user moves around, CenterStage automatically pans and keeps the user in the shot.

New iPad Pro 2020 iPad Pro 12MP Wide Lens 10MP Ultra Wide Lens LiDAR 4K Video Extended Dynamic Range Slow Motion Video Flash Face ID TrueDepth 7MP Camera TrueDepth 12MP Ultra Wide TrueDepth2x Optical Zoom Out Center Stage Auto Tracking Size, Weight, and Battery Life

Everything here is basically the same for the new 11-inch iPad. However, the new 12.9-inch iPad is a bit heavier and thicker. This is probably due to the new mini LED Liquid Retina Display XDR.

New 11 ″ iPad Pro 2020 11 ″ iPad Pro New 12.9 ″ iPad Pro 2020 12.9 ″ iPad Pro Battery Life Up to 10 hours with WiFi or watching videos Up to 10 hours with WiFi or watching videos Surfing the web or watching videos over WiFi 10 Time WiFi or watch video Up to 10 hours Weight 1.03-1.04 lbs (466-471 grams) 1.04 lbs (471 473 grams) 1.5-1.51 lbs (682-685 grams) 1.41-1.42 lbs (641-643 grams) Height 9.74 inches (247.6 mm) 9.74 inches (247.6 mm) 11.04 inches (280.6 mm) 11.04 inches (280.6 mm) Width 7.02 inches (178.5 mm) 7.02 inches (178.5 mm) 8.46 inches (214.9 mm) 8.46 inches (214.9 mm) ) Depth 0.23 inch (5.9 mm) 0.23 inch (5.9 mm) 0.25 inch (6.4 mm) 0.23 inch (5.9 mm) Price of new iPad Pro and 2020 iPad Pro

The new 11-inch iPad Pro WiFi model starts at $ 799, the same as the 2020 iPad Pro, while the cellular 5G model is now an upgrade of $ 200 (instead of $ 150). So some are $ 50 more than last year’s iPad Pro. In addition, the 12.9-inch iPad Pro is $ 100- $ 150 more than the 2020 iPad Pro.

There were some other tweaks, including a more expensive jump to 1TB storage on the M1 iPad Pro. To reduce the cost of 5G cellular models, major US carriers offer discounts of up to $ 200 when purchasing directly from Apple (look for the link at the top of Apple’s iPad Pro page). Please give me).

New 11-inch iPad Pro 202 11-inch iPad Pro New 12.9-inch iPad Pro 202 12.9-inch iPad Pro 128GB WiFi $ 799 $ 799 $ 1,099 $ 999 128GB + Cell $ 999 $ 949 $ 1,299 $ 1,149 256GB WiFi $ 899 $ 899 $ 1,199 $ 1,099 256GB + Cell $ 1,099 $ 1,049 $ 1,399 $ 1,249 512GB WiFi $ 1,099 $ 1,199 $ 1,399 $ 1,299 512GB + Cell $ 1,299 $ 1,249 $ 1,599 $ 1,449 1TB WiFi $ 1,499 $ 1,299 $ 1,799 $ 1,499 1TB + Cell $ 1,699 $ 1,449 $ 1,999 $ 1,649 2TB WiFi $ 1,899 $ 2,199 2TB + cell $ 2,099 $ 2,399 Summary of new iPad Pro and 2020 iPad Pro

Hopefully you’ve got a good idea of ​​whether the changes on the new iPad Pro will make a meaningful difference in your workflow.

The M1 on the iPad Pro with Thunderbolt and the new XDR display is definitely a big improvement, but at this point, users may be the bottleneck of the iPad OS above all else. But if you’re a power user who values ​​the most capable iPad or doesn’t mind spending money, the 2021 iPad Pro is an impressive machine.

However, if you use your iPad primarily for medium to light tasks, it’s best to use your existing iPad, or the more affordable iPad Air or previous generation iPad Pro.

The 2021 iPad Pro will be ordered from April 30th and will begin delivery in the second half of May.

For more information, see the following articles.

FTC: We use affiliate links for earning cars. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for Apple news.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos