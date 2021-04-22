Apple TV 4K is getting a new Siri remote, and it might actually be good





New Apple TV 4K remote control.

Screenshots by Apple / Eli Blumenthal and Sarah Tew / CNET This story is part of an Apple Event that fully covers the latest news from Apple headquarters.

After all these years, there’s the all-new Apple TV 4K. Announced as part of Apple’s Spring Loaded event, it features a new high-speed A12 processor and a nifty new TV calibration feature, but the best is the all-new Siri remote.

The new clicker has an all-aluminum body, a new layout and the ability to control the TV. The biggest change is the top touch keypad. Older Siri remotes for Apple TV had a blank black square space where you swiped your thumb to control menus and playback. It was novel at the time, but it was often too sensitive or inaccurate, and many users complained.

The new version still relies on the touchpad, but with more visual and tactile clues. It is circular and has four points in the outer ring and basic direction. According to Apple, there’s a new gesture that controls up and down movements when you move your thumb in a circle, promoting five-way navigation for greater accuracy.

You can turn the TV on and off using the dedicated TV power button. Apple has moved the Siri button to call the company’s voice assistant to the side.

The remote control is silver, looks better than the replacement black version, and is made of 100% recycled aluminum.

The new Siri remote comes with a brand new Apple TV 4K that can be pre-ordered on April 30th and ships in May. Prices start at $ 179 (169 AU $ 249).

