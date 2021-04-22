This prestigious device is available for sale on Earth Day 2021





Believe it or not, one of the easiest ways to reduce your household expenses is to upgrade your thermostat every time you leave the house. This not only saves hard-earned cash, but also reduces the impact on the environment by not wasting energy on heating and cooling empty homes. Whenever you leave home, you can certainly manually adjust the thermostat in your home, but you’ve been a big fan of smart technology like doing it for you. One of the best smart thermostats we’ve ever tested is the Google Nest thermostat, which is now available on Amazon to commemorate Earth Day 2021.

It will be available until April 22nd, down $ 99.99 from the regular retail price of $ 129. This is the best price I’ve ever seen on this thermostat.

Available in three colors, Nest is a more affordable version of its sister, the Nest Learning thermostat ($ 218), and is the most popular smart thermostat to date. There are some important differences between the two models, but the standard options only work in the Google Home app and you can’t learn temperature settings over time.

When testing a regular Nest, I liked the eco-mode with energy-saving settings and the home / away assist scheduling feature, which reflected more advanced learning variations to save energy costs. Rachel Murphy, a smart home expert, also noted that with Nest, you can not only set the thermostat to a specific temperature for a period of time, but also start preheating or cooling before you get home. This baby can let you know how long it will take to get hot and when to replace the air filter!

Get more control over the temperature of your home and save money. (Photo: Google)

Unlike the Nest Learning thermostat, which uses the Nest app to set Nest schedules, temperature ranges, and performance, it can be combined with the included Google Home app. That may be good, but we’ve found that Google Nest offers more data and analytics than the Nest app. You can better fine-tune your thermostat settings, for example, total monthly usage and energy usage for just 10 days.

One thing to keep in mind before buying Nest is that it is not compatible with the Nest temperature sensor. This is certainly something to consider if you have a larger home. Placing these sensors in a particular room helps the thermostat heat and cool the house more accurately. But as Rachel mentioned in her detailed review, if space is small, you should be fine without the need for these additional sensors.

Thanks to this amazing deal, you can take advantage of this $ 30 discount while reducing your environmental impact in time for Earth Day.

