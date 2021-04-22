Capital and innovation: not this time





Unlike capital tracking innovations of the 2010s, innovations are now driven by the availability of capital.

The decade of the 2010s was booked by the Covid-19 pandemic. Over a longer period of time, the tech boom that occurred in the 2010s changed the world and, in fact, unknowingly improved our readiness to deal with pandemics. From e-commerce to ride hailing, delivery to streaming, electronic games to social media, technological innovation has permeated our daily lives and has earned us a reputation in the public and private markets.

The acronym for investment that defined the 2010s was FAANG (Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Netflix, Google). Still, I missed many other life-changing innovations and market cap creators. This is also very US-centric. Many unicorns and decacorns have been created in Asia and Europe. These companies have used technology to effectively solve region-specific challenges. Not all of these companies started in 2010, many started 10 years ago, but have blossomed in the last decade.

Technological innovation has been honed near markets where entrepreneurs identify niches or needs and address them made possible by technology. The company prospered because innovation was widely encouraged. Regulators have allowed innovation to thrive before it draws a line. In fact, regulatory sandboxes were often created to drive innovation. Regulators of various types (tax, competition, content, distribution, privacy, security, etc.) are beginning to implement frameworks to better manage these innovations from a social perspective. It is a reasonable claim that regulation followed the innovations of the technological boom.

Business models that identify and support innovation include engineering or business college campuses, angel investors, early-stage venture capitalists (VCs), late-stage VCs, private-equity funds, pre-IPOs, and ultimately the open market. Since then, it has become established as an accelerator in 2010. .. All innovations have gone through multiple stages of scrutiny and improvement, both within the target market and at the capital provider. Successful companies can quickly overcome these hurdles, others spend time improving their business models at various stages, and others can fail.

Capital will chase after successful technology. Wealth Sovereign Wealth Funds (SWFs), pension funds, private equity funds, VCs, public market asset managers and other institutions that manage large pools have a clear vision of what innovation should lead to. I didn’t. Investors will enter as the new technology matures and is ready for the next round of funding and listing.

And now the situation is changing. Fund managers are increasingly aware of their enhanced responsibilities. Many large investors have a thriving environment, sustainability and governance (ESG) philosophies and practices. These principles are set out in various international declarations adopted by fund managers. The financial power to drive change is now an important mantra. Let’s look at this concretely in the context of environmental and climate concerns.

Politicians and politicians are now expressing common concerns about climate change facing humankind. Countries and societies have found a position on this topic. The debate on climate change is now at the center of the agenda of many politicians. The President of the United States will invite leaders from 40 countries on Earth Day, and the United Kingdom will host the COP26 Summit within a few months.

Regulators are beginning to take action as public concern rises and political talks and compromises begin. Companies are now aware of increasing climate risk disclosure requirements, lenders are more aware of climate exposure, and investors are asking investees harsh questions about ESG. Accounting and credit rating agencies have come up with a maturity model for rating agencies.

Climate fairness has the potential to generate substantial transfer of funds from current developed countries to other countries, with a clear intention to invest in climate-related projects. Government-led capital around the world plays an important role in nurturing new technologies and helping to lower green premiums in various sectors.

This all means that the capital has been fine-tuned in a particular direction. For long-term investors who have been investing for decades, climate change is an issue that needs to be clearly considered. Debt and payments can change dramatically, depending on how climate change changes the world. Therefore, SWF and pension fund investors are burdening the fund managers in which they invest. Companies with high carbon dioxide emissions are looking for ways to reduce their impact. In addition, a whole new set of technologies and industries are being formed to work towards achieving climate goals.

This is a significant change and therefore has significant implications for various stakeholders. Previously, large capital pools could wait for various Darwinian mechanisms to ensure that they invested in companies that survived market turmoil. Today, large investors need to call for technological innovations that will have a significant impact on the climate trajectory. Many of these technologies are in their infancy, increasing the risk of helping investors with technologies that may ultimately prove unsuccessful.

Therefore, the dominant strategy for investors is to learn from each other to see which technologies are finding the most supporters, which will be the winner of such technologies through self-fulfilling prophecies. There is a possibility of becoming. Investment can be crowded with some technologies and many backers may not be found with other technologies. There can be binaries that can emerge in each of the four major segments (energy, transportation, food, materials). For example, energy and transportation coal and fossil fuels are undergoing a significant recession globally, while renewable energy and electric vehicles are considered investment-friendly sectors.

These binaries create interesting opportunities for investors who are willing to take risks beyond what is obvious.

The author belongs to the National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF).The view is personal

