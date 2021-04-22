Epic Games Hotfix: “Fortnite” Xbox can be played without Xbox Gold!





April 21, 2021

Epic Games Hotfix:'Fortnite' Xbox can be played without the need for Xbox Gold!

For those who want to play Fortnite at no extra charge, the new Epic Games Hotfix makes it easy for players to access their games on Xbox without the need for Xbox Gold. This makes Fortnite one of the free Xbox games Epic Games.

Can I play “Fortnite” for free?

Gamers don’t have to spend money on Xbox Gold to play Fortnite, so they can save money or spend money on other important things in the game. Paying to access the game, apart from the price of the game itself, usually turns off gamers.

Some games can only be accessed if the player has subscribed to this and that, but Fortnite is free and easily accessible on other platforms, which is a huge disadvantage for Xbox users. Fortnite is usually free and Epic Games required Xbox Gold only on Xbox, so the new fix will fix everything and allow gamers to play the game as-is.

Epic Games Update | Xbox Gold

This news was announced by ShiinaBR-FortniteLeaks @ShiinaBR on Twitter. Accounts often focus on other leaks in the game, but this news was also shared through the account. It seems that Fortnite wasn’t the only game that no longer needed to play Xbox Gold.

According to a GamesRadar article, there are over 50 games where you can play games for free that no longer require access to Xbox Gold. The article states that “Fortnite” is finally “really” free to play. It also states that there are many free online multiplayer games that no longer require you to have an Xbox Live Gold membership on Xbox. console.

Epic has pushed a hotfix that disables Xbox Gold’s requirement to be able to play Fortnite on Xbox!

–ShiinaBR-Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) April 21, 2021

Xbox Live Gold Membership

In an announcement announced by Microsoft, the company shared details of its plans to remove just over 50 official Xbox Live Gold memberships. These titles include legendary games such as “Call of Duty Warzone,” “Apex Legends,” and, of course, “Fortnite.” This message informs Xbox gamers that they will be able to access online multiplayer for free.

In another FAQ, Microsoft confirmed that all moves will come into effect on April 21, 2021. All players no longer need an Xbox Live Gold membership to play many of these free games on the Xbox console. Whether it’s the Xbox One, the new Xbox Series X, or any other Xbox console.

The company also said that membership can be canceled immediately, especially for players who use subscriptions for free games. Separately, gamers who haven’t touched premium games on their subscription will also receive credits based on the time remaining in their subscription. For those who were thinking of giving up their Xbox Live Gold subscription but don’t want to give up because of Fortnite, now may be the best time to do so.

