Google and Apple scare us, app maker tells Congress





Apple CEO Tim Cook will speak at the 2019 Dreamforce conference in San Francisco on November 19, 2019.

David Paule Maurice | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Some app makers that rely on mobile distribution from Apple and Google are afraid of how powerful tech giants are in their business, according to Congressional testimony on Wednesday. ..

“We’re all afraid,” Matchgroup Chief Legal Officer Jared Cine told Senator Amy Klobuchar, chairman of the Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Antitrust Law, at a hearing. Told.

The hearing brought together representatives from Apple and Google, and some of their most outspoken critics, including Match Group, which owns the dating site Tinder. Tile creates devices that help users find lost objects and face new competition with Apple’s AirTag technology and streaming music service Spotify.

Hearings take place when lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are working on an antitrust renewal. This will better explain the power that a few tech giants have in many digital markets. This includes the ability for platforms such as Apple and Google to manage the major distribution platforms for apps while increasingly marketing their competitors.

Through hearings, app makers expressed concern about how easy it would be for both companies to truncate their business by making minor changes to the rules of the app store. They also complained about the high prices of in-app purchases and the unclear enforcement of standards.

Allegations of threat

Executives have accused Apple and Google of threatening their business.

According to Cine, Google called Match Group on Tuesday night after the testimony was released, asking why his testimony differed from the company’s comments in a recent earnings call.

In its earnings announcement, Match executives said they believed they were having a productive conversation about Google’s 30% in-app payments through the Google Play store. However, in testimony, Match complained that Google had “pretended to be an open platform” and complained about its “monopoly power.”

Wilson White, senior director of Google’s public policy and government affairs, said employees working on Google’s business development team seemed to reach out to ask “honest questions.” “We never threaten our partners,” White said, because app developers need to use the App Store for Google to succeed, he said he didn’t consider it a threat.

Senator Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut said the call was “potentially feasible.”

Senator Richard Blumenthal, D-CT, speaks at Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on January 6 riots at Senate Office Building in Capitol Hill, Washington, DC, March 2, 2021 ..

Graeme Jennings | Pool via Reuters

Klobuchar said he plans to investigate the issue further.

Horacio Gutierrez, Spotify’s Chief Legal Officer, said “at least threats and retaliation” from Apple after Spotify decided to speak out about anti-competitive behavior against developers of digital products purchased through the platform and Apple’s fees. He said he could think of “four clear examples.” This includes threats of removing Spotify apps, rejecting promotions, and waiting months for minor app updates to be approved, he said.

“They basically threw a book at us to make it difficult for us to keep up with our decision to speak,” he said.

Prices and rival products

Many app makers are dissatisfied with the fees gatekeepers charge for in-app purchases of digital services.

Gutierrez complained about what he called Apple’s “gag order” about how Spotify could communicate with its users about how to upgrade to the paid version.

For example, Spotify allows customers to upgrade only outside of the iOS app to avoid Apple’s 15% to 30% commission on digital services purchased through the platform. However, Spotify doesn’t sell paid services through iOS apps, so Apple won’t let app makers talk about upgrading with customers through apps. Instead, the user must upgrade via a PC or other web browser.

At the same time, Apple operates a competing service, Apple Music, and there are no such restrictions. Gutierrez said this would give Apple’s version an unfair advantage.

Both Apple and Google representatives told lawmakers that the fees to developers are to cover the costs of distributing apps over the platform and ensuring proper security. Apple’s Chief Compliance Officer, Kyle Andeer, said that the services offered on the App Store today are a tedious and expensive process that app makers had to pursue to distribute their apps before the App Store existed. I compared.

White cast the group as a set of “small but loud” representatives of “mainly large corporations.” In trying to satisfy their dissatisfaction, he fears that “the Android open source ecosystem is damaging the very foundation that allowed it to work well in much larger SMEs.” Said that there is.

In addition to price complaints, developers worried that Apple’s own rival products might be motivating them to make unfavorable decisions.

For example, tile general counsel Kirsten Daru said the company has asked Apple for permission to use ultra-wideband technology on the iPhone to achieve more accurate item tracking technology than using Bluetooth alone. .. She said Apple declined the request and booked the technology for its own competitive AirTags announced Tuesday.

While Apple is deploying ways for third-party developers to build on more accurate location data, Daru wants to access it by “giving Apple unprecedented control over our business and customers. Need to direct you to the Find My app. Find the lost item. “

Apple’s Andeer said AirTags is a separate product from Tile and currently holds the majority of the market share of this space, and exposing the tool to more third-party developers will drive competition. Insisted.

Unclear criteria

App makers also complained that Apple’s enforcement of app store rules seemed arbitrary and could delay the launch of key features. According to Sine, Apple may tell developers the rules that violated it, but it doesn’t tell them exactly how or how to fix it.

Tinder said it tried to submit a version of the app aimed at protecting LGBTQ + users by notifying them when they are in a country at risk of exposing their sexual orientation or gender identity. Said. Sine said it took two months to resolve the issue and had a discussion between Match Group owner IAC and Apple executives.

Interactions between subcommittee ranking members Mike Lee, R-Utah, and Andeer reveal how complex Apple’s App Store rules are.

Republican Senator Mike Lee conducted an FBI investigation into the relationship between Donald Trump’s associates and Russian officials during the 2016 US presidential election in Capitol Hill, Washington, USA, on November 10, 2020. At the hearing of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Susan Walsh | Reuters

Lee asked Andeer to distinguish why paid services through Tinder charge a fee, while paid services on Uber do not. Andeer explained that Uber customers are paying for non-digital services to get their cars to appear at home, even though they don’t expect the same returns from Tinder. It states that this will be another service that looks like a hint of sex. work.

App makers have emphasized their reliance on app stores for unprecedented access to consumers. But they argued that it wasn’t a symbiotic relationship that Apple and Google liked to draw.

“We haven’t succeeded because of what Apple has done. Despite Apple’s interference, we have succeeded,” said Gutierrez. “And we would have been much more successful, but because of their anti-competitive behavior.”

See: That’s why some experts are calling for the dissolution of Big Tech after the House’s antitrust report.

