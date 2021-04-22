Realme 8 5G Launched Today in India: How to Watch Live Streams, What to Expect





Realme launches new 5G smartphone in India. Its Realme 8 5G, the first phone released in India with a MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor. The launch in India is the day after the phone debuted in Thailand.

The Realme 8 5G launch event is scheduled to take place today at 12:30 pm. This is a digital event that will be livestreamed on Realmes’ YouTube and Facebook channels. Realme is making fun of 5G phones on social media, but since the phones are already on the market, you can see what the specs are. The only undisclosed information is Indian phone prices.

Realme 8 5G features a 6.5 inch FHD + LCD display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. The smartphone features a MediaTek Dimensity 7005G processor paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The smartphone also comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, supporting up to 1TB of expandable storage via a microSD card.

In the photography department, Realme 8 5G features a triple camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor, black-and-white lens, and macro sensor. The smartphone is equipped with a 16-megapixel punchhole camera for selfies.

Realme 8 5G has a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. In terms of software, the Realme 85G runs Android 11 with the Realme UI. There are two color options, blue and gray. Realme 8 5G connectivity options include 5G, dual SIM support, Bluetooth 5.1, and NFC.

