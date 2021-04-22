Despite the huge pile of cash, Facebook, Amazon and Google are unlikely to pay dividends immediately, analysts say





Top line

Alphabet, the parent company of three of the world’s most dominant tech companies, Facebook, Amazon and Google, never paid dividends to shareholders and instead generated high growth through acquisitions and investments in internal businesses. I chose to use the available capital for. They mature and grow slowly.

March 25, 2021: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Google (Alphabet Inc.) CEO Sundar Pichai, Twitter … [+] CEO Jack Dorsey testifies in front of the US Congress about the fight against false and disinformation online. -File Photo: zz / John Nacion / STAR MAX / IPx 2020 10/14/20 Google office in Chelsea, Midtown, Manhattan, New York City, on October 14, 2020, during a global coronavirus pandemic. (NYC)

zz / John Nacion / STAR MAX / IPx Important Facts

Alphabet, the parent company of Facebook, Amazon and Google, has accumulated over $ 290 billion in cash balances as of the end of last year, but has not paid dividends to shareholders.

Facebook has stated in its latest annual report that it has no plans to declare or pay cash dividends for the time being and will continue to maintain revenue to finance its business. Alphabet said in its latest annual report that it will continue to use its capital to invest for the long-term growth of its business.

Drydenpens, Chief Investment Officer of Pence Wealth Management in Newport Beach, California, said Facebook, Alphabet and Amazon are still in a super-growth period, buying other companies and investing in businesses such as Amazon. He told Forbes that he was using cash to do things. -Day delivery service or Google’s efforts to expand the data center footprint.

While attracting yield-seeking investors by introducing dividends, Pence added that it is not the best use of funds at this point in the growth cycle.

David Bernsen, chief investment officer of the Bernsen Group, a wealth management company based in Newport Beach, California, told Forbes that Facebook, Alphabet and Amazon believe they will eventually pay dividends. It was. Monetization.

Andrew Graham, managing partner of Jackson Square Capital, a San Francisco-based investment adviser, told Forbes that growth from its core business has slowed, M & A opportunities are limited, and investors are giving back to shareholders. He said dividend payments would benefit Facebook, Alphabet and Amazon only if requested. Instead, in the form of dividends or repurchases).

Main background

According to Pence, tech companies aren’t in the early stages of the growth cycle, but in the later stages, with the exception of Broadcom’s double-digit revenue growth, which has consistently raised dividends over the years. It is highly likely that you will pay dividends at. But Apple, the largest tech company of all, has a history of irregular dividends. Apple paid dividends consistently from 1987 to 1995, when the company was tied to cash. Seventeen years later, in 2012, it was filled with cash from the sale of a number of very popular products, but annual revenue growth peaked and Apple resumed paying dividends again. Other tech giants have begun paying dividends quite recently. Microsoft started paying in January 2003, Cisco didn’t start until March 2011, and Intel only started in September last year.

Amazing facts

Howard Silverblatt, senior index analyst at the S & P Dow Jones Index, told Forbes that 82.4% of companies in the S & P 500 information technology sector (including Apple, Microsoft, Intel and Cisco) are currently paying dividends. It was. (However, Facebook and Alphabet are in the S & P communications services sector, and Amazon is at the discretion of consumers.) Overall, the percentage of S & P 500 companies paying dividends declined as of the first quarter of 2021. There are 385 shares, or 76.2%. The index paid dividends in the same way as in the fourth quarter of 2020, but down from 413, which it paid in the first quarter of 2020. This decline is partly due to a pandemic that encouraged some companies to keep cash and stop paying dividends. last year.

tangent

Mr. Pence said that investors who own Facebook, Alphabet, and Amazon are buying them because they are the dominant companies with extraordinary growth, so these companies are buying stock to raise stock prices. He said it was better to buy it back. In fact, he says Facebook has approved a $ 34 billion share buyback since 2015 and Alphabet has approved $ 80 billion.

