Houston researchers are leveraging technology to offer new brain-related healthcare solutions





In the move to become a Houston game changer, oil and gas giant ExxonMobil envisions creating a $ 100 billion carbon capture hub along the Houston ship channel.

ExxonMobil predicts that the Houston Ship Channel will be the location of an “innovation zone” for carbon capture and storage. In a blog post on the ExxonMobil website, Joe Blommaert, president of Houston-based ExxonMobil Low Carbon Solutions, states that Houston will be the “perfect place” for the project. The reason is as follows.

According to a blog post, there are dozens of refineries and petrochemical plants in the waterways of the ship. The Gulf of Mexico formation has the potential to store large amounts of carbon emissions “safely, reliably and permanently” beneath the seafloor. The US Department of Energy estimates that storage capacity along the US Gulf Coast can handle 500 million tonnes of CO2.

ExxonMobil, based in Irving, which employs more than 12,000 people in the Houston area, says the project will be able to capture and store approximately 50 million metric tons of CO2 annually by 2030. By 2040, that number could grow to 100 million metric tons.

“We were able to reduce the cost of reducing carbon dioxide, create jobs and create economies of scale that could reduce emissions,” Bromart told Reuters.

In a news release, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner praises the ExxonMobil project.

“This proposal by ExxonMobil is one of the bold ambitions and investments needed to reach our climate goals and protect our communities from climate change,” says Turner. “ExxonMobil’s proposal is a major step forward for the energy industry and we hope more companies will join us to help Houston lead the global energy transition.”

Turner said the Houston region has some of the largest carbon emitters in the United States, adding that everyone has “responsibility and role to play in decarbonization.”

Blommaert states that the project will require public and private funding, along with “a strengthened regulatory and legal framework that enables investment and innovation.” According to Politico, ExxonMobil wants the federal government to launch tax incentives or set carbon pricing policies to help get the project on track.

Politico reports that the Biden administration did not consider ExxonMobil’s ideas when preparing the climate change package.

“On the other hand, environmental groups and many Democrats have blamed carbon capture proposals as a climate strategy, saying that the only way to permanently reduce greenhouse gas pollution is to make a major switch from fossil fuels. “Politico says.

Meanwhile, the International Energy Agency argues that carbon capture and storage are “important for guiding energy systems around the world on a sustainable path.” Without carbon recovery and storage, the group said it would be “virtually impossible” to reach the Net Zero goal.

ExxonMobil announced the establishment of a Low Carbon Solutions Business Unit in February as part of a $ 3 billion investment in a low emission energy initiative by 2025. Low-carbon solutions will initially focus on carbon capture and storage technologies. Business units are exploring opportunities not only along the Gulf, but also in Wyoming, Belgium, the Netherlands, Qatar, Scotland and Singapore.

Last year, ExxonMobil pushed a pause button on a $ 260 million carbon capture and storage project in Wyoming due to the COVID-19 pandemic dropout, according to Bloomberg news services.

In a December report, the think tank Global CCS Institute stated that 65 commercial carbon capture projects are in various stages of development around the world.

“Climate change ambitions, including efforts to decarbonize industry, face adversity in 2020,” Brad Page, CEO of the institute, said in a news release on the report. Nevertheless, it has not been reduced. ” “The amount of CO2 capture and storage infrastructure under development continues to grow. One of the biggest drivers of this growth is the urgent need to achieve zero net emissions, but without energy CO2 reductions. Awareness that cannot be achieved. Intensive sector. “

