Call of Duty: Black Ops-Cold War Season 3 Offers Major Multiplayer Changes

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War gets a big update to Season 3 tonight with four more multiplayer maps, six new weapons, and a new chapter in Zombie Outbreak.

At noon on Thursday, the Season 3 update for Call of Duty: Warzone will arrive. This is a free play battle royale version of Call of Duty. And today, Activision Blizzard said the Call of Duty franchise has sold more than 400 million copies since its debut in 2003.

Usually this is the time when Activision announces the first details of a new game scheduled for fall. However, due to Warzone’s success and the year-round nature of Call of Duty, seasonal updates have become a much bigger deal than before. The developers of Cold Wars are Raven Software and Treyarch, Treyarch is currently focused on multiplayer, and Raven is adopting Warzone.

The story of Warzone, where players saw zombies hijack the battle royale map of Verdansk and rise in a mushroom cloud as authorities explode nuclear missiles in the city to thwart zombies. I’m following. The event ends Thursday at noon Pacific time.

At least for now, I like the intertwining of Cold War, Zombie, and War Zone stories. I liked the battle that took place on Mount Yamantau in the Cold War game and was happy to see the new multiplayer map based on that location. If not, I look forward to seeing more of it as the new season begins.

New file size

Image credit: Activision

The four new Cold War multiplayer maps include three 6 to 5 maps: Yamantau, Diesel, and Standoffs. Duga is a multi-team map. Sticks and Stones are back as a kind of melee mode, and updates will also introduce a new multi-team removal mode. Also, the Cold Wars file size ranges from 8.1GB to 13.1GB, which is smaller than the previous size.

At a press conference, Raven Software’s creative director Amos Hodge has recently continuously updated the ability to actively choose which section of the game to load. The amount of that content. That single player, that zombie, that MP, that war zone. It’s like those four games. I was constantly working on file size. We know the problem. You will see it get better.

Warzone / Cold War Multiplayer Narrative combines zombie, Warzone, and Cold War plots into one narrative. In Season 3, the team will need to rescue CIA agent Russell Adler, who was kidnapped by Naga. It will give the bad guy, Stitch, time to carry out his grand plan. The Cold War has limited-time events, operators, and in-game challenges. The three new operators are Wraith, Knight and Antonov. Captain Price also arrives in Cold War Multiplayer as a legendary operator.

According to Hodge, the team is still collaborating remotely. He said remote testing has made it easier for players to see how they are experiencing the game.

Working from home has helped us in several ways. Communication with other studios has become easier. Playtesting is a big pitfall, it’s like a LAN environment. Everyone is screaming. Even if it doesn’t, the gameplay may look more enjoyable. There is a friendship, LAN party atmosphere.

If you purchase any version of Black Ops: Cold War at the beginning of Season 3, you will receive a Captain Price Operator for use with Black Ops: Cold War and Warzone. In addition, those who already own Black Ops: Cold War will automatically receive a Captain Price Operator at the start of Season 3.

Weapons include PPSh-41 SMG, Swiss K31 Sniper Rifle, Ballistic Knife Melee Weapon, CARV.2 Tactical Rifle, AMP63: Pistol, and Baseball Bat Melee Weapon. You need good weapons, but nothing can confuse gameplay again, so expect nothing overwhelming here.

New map

Image credit: Activision

Yamantau (6-vs.-6, release week)

The team will fight the collapsed ruins of the Soviet Observatory on Mount Yamantau. They fight through huge satellite dishes, snow-covered interiors, and broken catwalks. You will be able to rope your enemies fast to jump into the competition.

Diesel (6-vs.-6 / 2-vs.-2 / 3-vs.-3, release week)

In the desert, players prepare for battle in Gun Fight mode with this fast-paced map. You can fight around the gas station in the middle of the wasteland and the surrounding buildings.

Standoff (6-vs.-6, during the season)

This Black Ops II Classic is back in Cold War Multiplayer. Compete on this medium-sized map. The map has three approach lanes, giving you plenty of opportunities to betray your opponents. Look at those buildings and watch out for the vans near the hay bales.

Duga (multi-team, during the season)

Deploy your team to the Urals in this vast new multi-team environment. Duga offers a playstyle whether you’re traveling through a central control room for close range combat, or traveling through a bus stop to a chemical processing plant for a sniper. You can also climb onto the Array Tower for views before parachuting down to your chosen destination.

Other changes

With the resurrection of Ballistic Knifes, multiplayer will feature a resurgence of Sticks and Stones party mode. The Prestige level will also be expanded to 15 levels. The update also includes a new score streak, a reward for success in a match called “strafing,” which allows you to include jet fighter strafing as part of your map. There are also new freight trucks.

DeadOps Arcade 3, an entertaining coin-operated version of the zombies, will receive new improvements this week, including adjustments to XP gains and updates to Mamaback’s boss battle.

Season 3 also brings a new round of weapon tuning to Black Ops Cold War. This tuning path brings full tweaks to the light machine gun class and enhances some of the areas where LMG is particularly versatile compared to other classes. The Shotgun class also has some changes, such as a Streetsweeper tweak to remove the possibility of a one-hit kill and reduce damage.

The developers also changed tunings in the assault rifle, submachine gun, and tactical rifle divisions, including an update for the FFAR 1 attachment and an update for the SMG sprint speed.

