Metal Gear Solid Voice actor says remake is happening





Rumors about Metal Gear Solid’s remake on next-generation platforms are gaining momentum thanks to former Solid Snake voice actor David Hayter. In an interview with Dan Allen Gaming, Hater claimed to have heard about the project from his sources a few days before the interview, before becoming an “industry rumor.” I haven’t officially confirmed anything about this yet, but it seems a bit more plausible than before. Fans had high hopes for a new Metal Gear game, and it seems that something might just be working!

“I was only confirmed a few days ago that it might not be a rumor. It was still a rumor, but now it’s an industry rumor, so it tends to be a little more accurate,” Hater said around 1972. Told. -Minute mark.

Hater uttered Solid Snake in multiple entries in the series and was subsequently replaced by Kiefer Sutherland in Metal Gear Solid V: Phantom Pain. It’s unclear if Hater will remake the character’s voice back, but he was previously interested in doing so. In an interview, Hater said that the PlayStation’s original line is unlikely to be available. The dialogue from the game was re-recorded for the 2004 remake The Twin Snakes, but Hayter was also skeptical of its audio quality.

Konami has withdrawn from game development in recent years, focusing on porting and compiling games. As a result, franchises such as Metal Gear and Silent Hill remain in flux, but rumors continue that both new games, probably developed by external teams, have been released by Konami. .. Konami confirmed earlier this year that it has no plans to leave the video game industry.

After all these years, Hater continues to commit to the role of Solid Snake, and the actor maintains a strong fan base that he wants to continue in that role. Fans should take this with a grain of salt until Konami confirms that the remake is coming. Hopefully the official words will come early, not late.

Want to see a remake of Metal Gear Solid released? Are you a fan of original games? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter @Marcdachamp and tell us everything about the game.

