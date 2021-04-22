Windows can now run Linux GUI apps directly in WSL2 preview.





Decades ago, Microsoft power characterized Linux and open source as cancer in general. Today, the company has almost embraced them, extended them further, and acquired GitHub, allowing Linux to run almost natively within Windows. The latter, formally called the Windows subsystem for Linux, could be one of the best and most complex embodiments of a new love for Linux. We’ve taken it one step further by upgrading WSL2 to be able to run graphical Linux apps. No third-party workaround is required.

WSL began as a way for Linux developers and system administrators to access their beloved tools without leaving Windows or running heavy virtual machines. With WSL2, I was able to run an almost pure Linux distribution without modification, but it was still limited to command line tools and text-only tools. Not surprisingly, developers have found a way around the restrictions on running GUI apps, but they are not without reasonably complex setups and warnings.

Last year, Microsoft teased the next update that would allow it to happen without any other apps or multi-setup process. That’s finally happening, and the next version of WSL2 will automatically include and set up everything you need to launch and run a GUI Linux app without any intermediate steps. Even better, the setup includes support for both playback and recording audio, and OpenGL for GPU access.

You may be wondering why Microsoft does so much to serve Linux developers and users, and what uses this WSL2 feature, nicknamed “WSLg.” Simply put, developers can create and test cross-platform or Linux-only applications without giving up on Windows at all.

WSLg is currently available on Windows 10 Insider Preview build 21364 and later. Hopefully it won’t be long before it actually deploys to the rest of us. If you want to know how it works, you can take a look at the WSLg source code on GitHub. Perhaps a little surprisingly, Microsoft has released it as open source software.

