Senator skewers Apple and Google into App Store practices





Senators from both parties united on Wednesday to control their mobile ecosystem, attacking Apple’s and Google’s ability to withdraw excessive app store fees.

Importance: Past hearings on Big Tech have evolved into a partisan dispute, but agreements between the aisles on this issue have led members of both parties to enforce stronger existing legislation, more to regulators. Funding, and potentially new legislation to address the digital market.

Details: Spotify, Tile, and Match Group executives testified about the high-pressure tactics Apple and Google adopted when enforcing the terms of the App Store.

Tile said Apple favors its own AirTag by turning on default settings that Tile customers can only enable through a tedious manual process, and Match Group is one of its employees. A question about Match Group’s written testimony is a revelation that some senators have raised with concern. Public policy executive Wilson White, a Google witness, said the conversation sounded like a rational question from a business partner. “I don’t consider it a threat. I never threaten my partner,” White said. Horacio Gutierrez, Spotify’s Chief Legal Officer, testified that Apple “knows better” than calling the night before the hearing, but threats and threats from Apple, including retroactive changes to App Store rules. I have given at least four examples of retaliation. , I pledge not to promote Spotify apps and have to wait a few months for app updates to be approved. “They basically threw books at us in several ways,” he said.

Big Picture: Senators from both parties focused on the same concerns using a three-hour hearing by the Senate Judiciary Committee’s Antitrust Subcommittee. Whether Apple and Google are making additional profits due to lack of competition.

Senator Amy Klobuchar, Minnesota, chair of the subcommittee, frequently allowed Republican senators to continue asking a series of questions beyond the allotted time.

Line spacing: Some of the most detailed questions are as Apple and Google defend the distinction between digital products and services where companies rate 30% commissions and physical products and services where providers don’t pay commissions. It happened when asked. You can use your own payment system.

Senator Mike Lee (Republican) makes little difference between Uber, who matches someone with a car and driver, and Tinder, who matches a potential spouse but Uber pays nothing to Apple. I pointed out that it seems. Match Group pays Apple a cut from Tinder’s income.

What they say: At one dramatic moment, Senator Crobshire said Apple earned $ 15 to $ 18 billion from the App Store, but according to Apple executives quoted in the report. Cited a house report that spends less than $ 100 million every year to manipulate it.

Klobuchar pressured Apple and Google to see the benefits and costs of running an app store, but neither did. Compliance chief Kyle Andeer has repeatedly urged legislators to check the company’s performance since the App Store began, pointing out successes such as Spotify. “Competition is (just) not working. They are thriving,” Andea said.

Yes, but: Senators, including John Osov of Georgia, have sometimes criticized Apple and Google for doing nothing more to stop fraud and fraud.

Next Steps: Klobuchar noted the recent hiring of active antitrust enforcers in the Department of Justice and the nomination of new regulators, implying that the new law could also be offshore.

