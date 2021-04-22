Mihoyo reveals details about Genshin’s influence on PS5





The release of Genshin Impact on PS5 is imminent. Developer MiHoYo introduced us with all the new details about the port. Here’s what PS5 players can expect when Genshin Impact is released for PS5 on April 28th:

Chinese studios have already announced that the native PS5 version of the game will play in 4K, with overall texture enhancements, faster load times, better image quality and better performance.

In a new blog post, MiHoYo revealed that he could build a specific system for the PS5 from scratch and use it in the future for future updates. It includes a new graphics library for enhanced visuals and a customized file loading system to better take advantage of PS5’s fast load times.

“Future updates are much more likely to improve visual quality and game performance,” promised MiHoYo’s technical director Zhenzhong Yi. Thanks to these new systems, performance will be significantly improved even for players who are already playing Genshin Impact on PS5 through backward compatibility. According to Yi, the loading screen that appears when moving fast or accessing a domain lasts only a few seconds on the PS5.

The way the game interacts with the DualSense controller has also been upgraded, but Yi says it will take more time to fully integrate the new controller. For now, the controller vibration is optimized for the PS5, but players can expect further improvements in future updates.

The PS5 player also gets a small amount of new content in the form of a redesigned version of the eerie blue cloud peak. “We have transformed this place a bit,” Yi said. “I hope you like the surprise!”

The PS5 version of the game will be released for free on April 28th. This is the same day that the next big update for Genshin Impact will be released. Check here for more information on what will be added in Update 1.5.

