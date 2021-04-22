Scams and malware related to Google Alerts are getting worse-don’t be fooled





Online scams are as old as the Internet itself, and cybercriminals use every means they need to steal your information. Certain scams have been used more frequently over the past few weeks and there are no signs that they will slow down. This scheme uses Google Alerts, a handy tool that allows you to monitor topics based on specific keywords.

Criminals are now using Google Alerts to turn your interests into weapons. They are sending malware-laden messages disguised as Google Alerts to invite you to click on them. You’ll learn more about one of your favorite topics in a minute. Second, you are facing a bunch of links to malicious websites.

Tap or click here to see how hackers used Google Alerts to target new Flash Player scammers. Now they are changing their tactics. Here’s what you need to know about the new scheme for hacking your account through Google Alerts:

Easy to be inhaled

Let’s say you set up an alert for Apple’s announcement. This means that you will receive a series of email alerts related to this week’s new product release.

You can set alerts for anything, and cybercriminals take advantage of this. This tool is considered a direct line to your inbox. They want you to click on emails to steal data and trap them in malware.

As Bleeping Computer discovered, criminals use Google Alerts to create security breaches and incident reports to target victims. When a potential victim receives a legitimate email alert about a security breach, it contains a cloaked link to a suspicious website.

When you open these alerts, instead of going to a legitimate web page, you’re redirected through a series of sites promoting malware, fake adult sites, fake dating apps, adult games, giveaways and sweepstakes scams, and more. Reach the site you want to. Browser extension, Bleeping Computer report.

What can you do about it?

Criminals circumvent Google’s cybersecurity protocol by cloaking malicious URLs. To explain how it works, we need to define some terms.

SEO (Short for Search Engine Optimization): A practice used by websites to rank search engines higher in search results. Certain keywords encourage SEO. This is useful for websites because the higher the rank on the search page, the more traffic you can get. Search Engine Spiders: These internet bots search websites and store the information that search engines store. They determine the SEO ranking. Cloaking: The technique used by cybercriminals to trick search engine spiders. They display spiders with content that is different from what they display to visitors like you.

Basically, cybercriminals trick both you and Google into indexing spiders. They show the bot’s SEO-optimized text packed with useful keywords that spiders use to classify pages. Cyber ​​criminals trick search engine spiders into letting malware on your site fly under radar.

When I visit any of these sites, I don’t see the same text that is displayed on the site. Search engines assume legitimate websites and do not warn you that you are on a dangerous site. Here are some tips to keep your eyes open so you don’t go blind.

There are several ways to find fake URLs and keep yourself safe.

When you set up Google Alerts, you filter the results to show only the best pages. This is not a surefire way, but it will eradicate most of the fake sites. Don’t click links to websites you don’t know or haven’t heard of. Do not download attachments, files, or apps from suspicious websites. Antivirus software is up to date. Instead of using Google Alerts, use other customizable news services such as Google News and Apple News.

Google adds cross-app alerts to your iPhone

