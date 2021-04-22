Efforts to address side effects of new technology





The discussion of the very rare side effects of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine raises questions about how the unintended consequences of the new technology should be explained.

Importance: The future of AI algorithms, facial recognition and self-driving cars will be filled with technologies that bring new benefits hidden by new harm. However, unlike medicine, there is no clear framework for how to balance the two.

News Promotion: On Wednesday, the EU announced new regulatory proposals to limit the use of certain types of AI, such as real-time facial recognition and Social Credit scoring.

EU authorities have put together new rules as part of a “risk-based approach” that regulates new technologies that seek to balance civil rights with the need to promote innovation. The draft EU regulation was released two days after warning that the Federal Trade Commission could intervene. For companies using what is identified as biased AI.

The big picture: The move is in the midst of what the New York Times called “a global turning point to curb technology” on Monday. Governments around the world are working to “limit the power of tech companies with urgency and breadth that is not a single industry.” I have experienced it before. “

Yes, but: The proposed regulations come only after the technology industry and many of its most controversial products have already taken root in the global economy and everyday life. This is in sharp contrast to methods that regulate many medical interventions, such as the COVID-19 vaccine.

It took only a few days to develop the first mRNA vaccine against COVID-19, but it took almost a year of clinical trials to prove its efficacy and safety before deploying the first shot. Only a handful of cases with possible reported side effects are sufficient to temporarily suspend the distribution of the vaccine from what the FDA’s Peter Marks called “adequate caution.”

Be smart: For better or for worse, “good attention” is not the attitude that regulators and the general public generally take towards innovation in the broader tech industry.

Federal regulators are investigating a fatal Tesla car crash in Texas over the weekend. This is one of a number of recent accidents in which the driver was or may have been using the company’s semi-autonomous autopilot feature. Tesla CEO Elon Musk said on Twitter that data logs indicate that autopilot was not enabled in the Texas accident. Last week, Twitter announced that it would look at machine learning algorithms to help determine feeds for “harmful side effects” such as gender and racial prejudice. The movement 15 years after the establishment of social networks. In medicine, Hippocratic’s vow to “do no harm” raises concerns about the deployment of AI tools in hospitals. Most of those potential harms overlooked.

Big question: What would the world look like if all the innovations were done with the same care as something like a vaccine?

Next Steps: The question of how to handle the side effects of new technologies will only grow in the future.

Martin Rees, a British royal astronomer and existential risk expert, warned this week:[0]Our globally linked societies are vulnerable not only to nuclear weapons, but also to the unintended consequences of (more) powerful new technologies in biotechnology, cyber, advanced AI, and space technology. At the same time, Reese admitted to me: There are also benefits to these technologies. This puts us in an unpleasant position to screw in innovation needles that can have disastrous consequences if they are too little or too much regulated.

Conclusion: This dilemma defines our future.

