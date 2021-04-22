Best AirPods Choices: Great True Wireless Headphones to Buy | Most Searched Products





Even if you’re an avid Apple user, you may not want to use AirPods or AirPods Pro. Whatever the reason, we have great alternatives to AirPods, such as designs and price tags. Whether you’re looking for more colors, better battery life, or a budget-friendly set of earphones, there’s something for everyone.

Take a look at our options for the best AirPods choices you might want to consider:

The Sony WF-1000XM3 Truly Wireless Earphones are just one of them for a true wireless headphone experience that checks all the marks, including effective noise canceling, impressive battery life and easy pairing. These earphones are worth every penny you spend on them. Silicone eartips provide a great fit, from ultra-small to large. Congrats!

With its fast charging feature, you can play for over an hour with just 10 minutes of charging. It also has a built-in microphone for hands-free calling and smart features such as wear detection and adaptive sound control depending on the environment. Because Beats is a subsidiary of Apple, Powerbeats Pro has the same high-speed pairing feature that allows you to instantly connect and switch between iOS and Mac devices. Unlike AirPods, these have the added benefit of water resistance and a safe ear loop design, making them an ideal choice for those who go jogging or going to the gym. What's more, due to its features like decompression microlaser barometric vent holes, their long battery life and good sound quality. Another surefire option for anyone looking for a comfortable design that fits perfectly, the Jabra Elite 75T earphones are extremely powerful and packed with many features. These earphones have a long battery life, lasting up to five and a half hours on a single charge and up to an hour on a 15-minute charge. Plus, if you use them to make calls, the Jabra Elite 75T earphones have four built-in microphones and active noise canceling, so you don't have to worry about call issues. The basic and durable Sennheiser CX 400BT True Wireless earphones are comfortable and offer the best sound quality for your business. These earphones come with a 7mm driver, have responsive touch controls that you can customize in the app, and can be operated using the Google Assistant or Siri. Its ergonomic design is thought out to be comfortable to wear all day long, and thanks to a wide range of audio codec support such as SBC, AAC and aptX, premium sound is guaranteed on any mobile device. Samsung's wireless earphones are not only functional, they also have an impressive glossy finish. These bean-like earphones feature AKG-tuned 12mm speakers to provide an eco-friendly sound experience and outstanding sound quality on the go. It also has a noise canceling feature, and the Samsung version of transparent mode allows you to switch between music and the surrounding environment in seconds. It also has an amazing battery life that lasts up to five and a half hours on a single charge, even with noise canceling turned on. Disclaimer: The Times of India journalist was not involved in the production of this article.

