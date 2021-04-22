Google Meet Get New Look And New Features – TechCrunch





Google has announced an upgrade to Google Meat, Amazon has brought its palm scanner to Whole Foods, and Microsoft is investigating the impact of video calls on our brains. This is the Daily Crunch on April 21, 2021.

Big Story: Google Meet Get New Look And New Features

Google Meet gets a lot of updates, including a new user interface that makes controls easier to see (rather than hiding them in the menu), the ability to pin multiple video feeds, auto-zoom (automatically center), and more. doing. Replace the frame) and background, and start with just a few scenes.

These changes don’t seem to be made all at once, but they will be rolled out over the next few months. Google said its goal is to make online meetings “more immersive, inclusive and productive.”

High tech giant

Foxconns Wisconsin Factory Plans Dramatically Reduced Taiwanese Manufacturers’ Investment Reduced from $ 10 Billion to $ 672 Million.

Amazon uses the Amazon One Palm Scanner to select Whole Foods as the payment option. This means Whole Foods customers can scan their palms on the reader and pay for the purchase.

Instagram releases a tool to rule out malicious DMs based on keywords and emoji. This allows users to actively block users when they try to contact them from a new account.

Startups, Financing, Venture Capital

Remote hiring startup Deel will raise $ 156 million at a valuation of $ 156 million after 20x growth in 2020.

Discount Grocery Startup Misfits Market Raises $ 200 Million This round will move a startup known for selling “ugly” fruits and vegetables to Unicorn’s territory.

AppOmni will raise $ 40 million in tools to protect enterprise SaaS apps. Startups have built a platform that monitors SaaS apps and their activity, alerts or blocks any issues, and provides guidance on how to fix issues.

Advice and analysis from extra crunch

Four Ways Martech Shifts to 2021 First and foremost, differentiation is essential.

The next big business of micromobility is software, not vehicles. At least according to Trucks Venture Capital’s Puneeth Meruva, the era of shared dockless micromobility models is counted.

Dear Sophie: How can I start a startup and visit the United States? The latest version of Dear Sophie, an advice column that answers immigration-related questions about working for a tech company.

(Extra Crunch is a membership program that helps founders and startup teams move forward. You can sign up here.)

Everything else

This is your brain in Zoom Microsoft has done a bit of brain science, and yes, you’ve found that constant video calls increase your stress and brain noise.

The new privacy bill will end the law enforcement practice of purchasing data from brokers. The new bill, known as the Fourth Amendment, closes the loopholes used by intelligence and law enforcement agencies to obtain a pile of sensitive and identifying information.

Daily Crunch is TechCrunch’s biggest and most important story. If you want this to be delivered to your inbox around 3pm daily, you can subscribe here.

