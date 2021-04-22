The White House supports bipartisan endless frontier law





The White House will support the Endless Frontier Act on Wednesday, which is part of a law aimed at strengthening economic and national security and increasing investment in science and technology innovation to compete with China and other countries. Made a statement.

What you need to know The White House has issued a statement in support of a bipartisan bill that will fund $ 100 billion in science and technology research and development. The Endless Frontier Act aims to increase investment in science and technology innovation to enhance economic and national security. The new institution’s key technology focus areas include artificial intelligence and machine learning, quantum computing, natural or anthropogenic disaster prevention, biotechnology and medical technology, cybersecurity, and advanced energy solutions. Senate leader Chuck Schumer has submitted the bill. The bill has more than 12 Democratic and Republican co-sponsors.

Introduced by both Democrats and Republicans and co-sponsored in a broad and bipartisan way, the bill expands the National Science Foundation, establishes the Department of Innovation within the NSF, and has 100 billion in newly established branches. Provide dollar funding. For over five years, we have invested in basic and advanced research, commercialization, education and training programs in technical areas important to national leadership.

The Department of the National Science Foundation has the same authority as the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), the research and development arm of the Department of Defense.

The new institution’s key technology focus areas include artificial intelligence and machine learning, quantum computing, natural or man-made disaster prevention, biotechnology and medical technology, cybersecurity, and advanced energy solutions.

The bill also establishes regional technology hubs nationwide to act as R & D, entrepreneurship, and manufacturing hubs, investing more than $ 2.4 billion in US manufacturing and competitiveness, and providing supply chain resilience and crisis response. We will provide $ 10 billion to establish the program.

In a statement, White House spokesman Jen Psaki welcomes the introduction of bipartisan endless frontier law. The President includes a significant increase in funding at the National Science Foundation to support both R & D and commercialization, and new funding to support regional economic development as can be found in the United States. Shares the co-sponsor’s commitment to make bold investments in American innovation, USA.

The bill is a bipartisan coalition of Senate majority leaders Chuck Schumer (D-NY), Senator Todd Young (R-IN), Ro Khanna (D-CA) and Mike Gallagher (R-WI). Introduced by.

The law invests in American innovation, builds nationwide regions to lead the innovation economy, creates high-income American manufacturing and high-tech jobs, and strengthens American R & D. Strengthen America’s competitiveness with China and other countries. Manufacturing capacity, Schumer said.

The Endless Frontier Act is the key to maintaining America’s position on the world stage as a current and future technology leader in the 21st century, and the bill will be one of the Senate’s next legislative priorities. The designated majority leader added.

Senator Young said this was a valuable opportunity to show authoritarians in Beijing and other countries that we are united on national security and, most importantly, China’s policy. .. The Endless Frontier Law is our step forward.

The bill includes Senator Maggie Hassan (D-NH), Susan Collins (R-ME), Chris Coons (D-DE), Rob Portman (R-OH), and Tammy Baldwin (D-WI). , Lindsey Graham (R-SC), Gary Peters (D-MI), Roy Blunt (R-MO), Steve Daines (R-MT), Chris Van Hollen (D-MD), Mitt Romney (R-UT), Mark Kelly (D-AZ), Senator Susan Wild (D-PA), Mike Turner (R-OH), Jamal Bowman (D-NY), Brian Fitzpatrick (R-PA), Mickey Cheryl (D-NJ)) ..

The era of endless war is nearing its end, and instead we are ready to embark on a 21st century full of mass investment in scientific discoveries and innovations, Kanna said. We have to win the technology race.

Mr. Saki also believed that Mr. Biden would believe in a bill focused on strengthening the US supply chain, one of the president’s main priorities, including the continued promotion of drastic infrastructure and employment plans. He said he supported it so much.

We look forward to working with Congress to further shape this law, renewing America’s global leadership in science and technology, and ensuring the development and manufacture of future technologies.

