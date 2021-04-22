Mario Kart Tour reaches 200 million downloads and $ 200 million in revenue





Mario Kart Tour, the first game released on mobile in the very popular Nintendo franchise, achieved a milestone of $ 200 million in lifetime revenue. Racing games are Nintendo’s second most profitable mobile racing game and the fourth most profitable mobile racing game compared to last year, Sensor Tower reports.

The racing game was released on a large scale in September 2019, reaching 100 million downloads and $ 17.8 million in revenue over the first 11 days of the store. Monetization of free games led by a $ 4.99 / month Gold Pass subscription generated $ 100 million in revenue in less than six months.

Both downloads and revenue have slowed since the launch, but according to SensorTower data, it’s steadily generating revenue from 2020 to 2021. Mario Kart Tour has now settled on a fairly consistent pattern of earning an average of $ 7.7 million a month.

Mario Kart Tour ranks second in Nintendo’s small mobile game suite, shortly before Animal Crossing Pocket Camp, recording revenues for the year from April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021. , Well behind Fire Emblem Heroes. Games that account for 60% of Nintendo’s mobile revenue. Among other racing titles on mobile, Mario Kart Tour is in fourth place, with KartRider Rush + being the clear winner in the field.

Nintendo’s mobile games have proven to be steadily earning money, but they don’t show the level of success the company expects. According to a report released last year, Nintendo will focus on mobile development, and the platform will play a much smaller role in Nintendo’s future.

GameSpot may receive commissions from retail offers.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos