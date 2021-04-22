Inox meets India’s 60% oxygen demand and reduces bottlenecks





Inox Air Products, India’s largest industrial and medical gas giant, reached its maximum production capacity for medical-grade oxygen during the country’s trials, an executive at a company told IANS.

Therefore, the company currently produces a total of 2,000 tonnes of medical oxygen per day.

“We produce a total of 2,000 tonnes of liquid medical oxygen per day, which is almost two-thirds of the country’s total requirements,” Siddharth Jain, director of INOX Air Products, told IANS. It was.

Recently, the resurgence of Covid has led to a surge in large-scale demand for medical-grade oxygen across the country.

The usual pre-Covid demand for liquid medical oxygen was 700 TPD nationwide.

During the first wave of the pandemic last year, demand for LMOs increased up to four-fold to 2,800 TPD.

In addition, with the second wave revival, demand increased seven-fold to pre-Covid levels, reaching 5,000 TPD.

“We hope that the surge in cases will be stopped, but the success of oxygen therapy in Covid’s treatment means that there will be a sustained demand for LMOs in the coming months,” he said.

However, despite high production, the real problem with LMO availability in hospitals was due to transportation bottlenecks such as the limited fleet of cryogenic trucks.

In particular, cryogenic trucks are transport vehicles specially designed to transport industrial gas in semi-cultured environments.

“We are trying to get rid of as many bottlenecks as possible.”

“We recently joined the railroad initiative Oxygen Express, which allows the movement of medical oxygen tankers via freight trains, saving time.”

Regarding the company’s future growth prospects, he said: “Growth in industrial gas demand is directly proportional to manufacturing activity, so we have promising prospects for the industrial gas sector in the short and long term.”

“With a 50% increase in liquid production capacity over the next three years, we aim to serve more businesses in the manufacturing, infrastructure and healthcare sectors and become part of the path to independence. “

Recently, the company announced a greenfield investment worth 2,000 crawls in the industrial gas sector.

This 200 billion rupee investment plan follows a strategically comprehensive three-year roadmap with eight “air separation units” in the high industrial growth corridors of Gujarat, Maharashtra, Tamirnadu, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh. “Is installed. Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal.

“The first ASU of this expansion plan should be commissioned in Gujarat at record speed by April next year. Given its overall economic significance, we are currently focusing on this expansion. I’m matching. “

In addition, the company sees high demand for industrial gases such as nitrogen, argon, helium and oxygen in the near future.

Industrial gas is an important utility for sectors such as healthcare, automotive, steel, metals, glass, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, food processing and semiconductors.

