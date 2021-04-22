Apple accused of Senate antitrust hearing





WASHINGTON Lawmakers and mobile app company Apple Inc at a hearing on Wednesday. And Alphabet Inc. Aiming at Google, we focused on competitive concerns about corporate power over the smartphone ecosystem.

The hearing shows that antitrust surveillance of smartphone makers, especially Apple, has escalated.

Google has already been sued by federal and state authorities for antitrust violations, but many of its scrutiny focuses on the search and advertising business.

In hearings, Apple and Google executives spoke with music streaming service Spotify Technology SA, online dating service provider Match Group Inc., and tracking device maker Tile Inc. Against well-known critics such as.

Horacio Gutierrez, Spotify’s Chief Legal Officer, said Apple will exploit its dominant position as a gatekeeper to protect itself from competing and unfavorable rival services such as Spotify. It hurt consumers through higher prices, less innovation and less choice, he said.

Kristen Dal, Apple critic Tile’s corporate lawyer, listens to the Senate hearing. Photo: Stefani Reynolds / Bloomberg News

Tile has recently announced plans to launch competing products, claiming that Apple has taken other steps to unfairly disadvantage its service.

Most of the criticism was directed at Apple, but Google was also attacked, primarily entrusting it, and Apple demanding payment processing.

Apple and Google executives reiterated the importance of maintaining a high standard of app stores, including security.

Kyle Andeer, Chief Compliance Officer at Apples, said the investment in app stores that is recovered through commissions is significant. I think it’s a fair deal and it’s been proven.

Andeer added that the company tracking the product was not a product of unfair competitive practices, unlike Tiles.

Wilson White, Google’s public policy executive, said Google’s Android made it easier for underserved communities to access computing, adding that its fee structure supports entry and innovation. ..

Apple may have exacerbated the problem by resisting the Senate’s Antitrust Subcommittee requesting company officials to provide testimony. Subcommittee chair Amy Klobuchar (Democratic Party, Minnesota) and its Republican Senator Mike Lee (Republican Utah) wrote to Apple’s Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook at some point. Written and urged to obey. Their request.

Apple, which controls the cost, distribution, and availability of mobile applications on Apple devices used by millions of consumers, has created serious competitive issues of concern to subcommittees, consumers, and app developers. The two write that they are. Apple finally agreed to provide witnesses.

Wednesday’s hearing could help swift action from U.S. authorities and provide additional momentum in the law to help curb the tech companies that dominate the increasingly important mobile app environment. Said a lawmaker.

Klobuchar used hearings to strengthen her support for widespread antitrust law. This will make it easier for executors to track tech companies for exclusive conduct, she said.

The correction and amplification hearing was held on Wednesday. Earlier versions of this article mistakenly said Thursday. (Corrected on April 21, 2021)

