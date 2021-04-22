Rumors that battle royale game PUBG will announce a sequel





RJ Pierce, Tech Times April 22, 2021 04:04 am

The popular battle royale game PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds seems to be getting a sequel, as some leakers claim.

A sequel to the rumored popular online battle royale game is currently under development at Krafton, according to a TechRadar report. Many leaks point to the existence of PUBG2, but some rumors originally seemed to suggest that PUBG2 wasn’t a battle royale title like its predecessor.

(Photo: Getty Images) A ​​boy playing PUBG at his home in Tehatta, West Bengal, India, on July 3, 2020. Many turned to online games because Indians had to be trapped in their homes because of the coronavirus. App downloads and usage surges. India has emerged as the largest contributor in terms of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) downloads. (Photo courtesy of Soumyabrata Roy / NurPhoto via Getty Images)

PCGamesN reports that most of the details come from a series of tweets by a user with the handle PlayerIGN (not related to the game website of the same name). According to the leaker, the date isn’t mentioned, but PUBG2 is likely to be released next year.

This information seems to be consistent with a future release of another crafting game, PUBG: New State. This is a mobile-only title that is currently in pre-registration mode on the Google Play Store.

(Almost) everyone will have a crack in it

PlayerIGN also reveals that “PUBG 2” supports cross-play. This means that both PC and console gamers can play together without platform restrictions, G Finity Esports reports. If this information applies, the PC player can invite friends playing the console to compete for their coveted chicken dinner.

(Photo: Getty Images) On June 4, 2019, a boy plays PUBG on a laptop in Jammu and Kashmir, India (Photo courtesy of Nasir Kachroo / NurPhoto, via Getty Images).

However, this release is likely to be for the current generation only, meaning that it will only be playable on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X / S, and PC gamers. It can be inferred that Crafton, one of the key proponents of this console-generation battle royale gaming genre, is also planning to release the game on the final-generation Xbox One and PS4. The possibility of a Nintendo Switch release has not yet been announced.

For mobile releases, Krafton may announce a sequel to PUBG Mobile. It is one of the most popular games on Android and iOS, even though it is banned in India.

Renaissance of battle royale games

Looking around Steam and other online game stores, you’ll find battle royale games on your recent “most popular” list. And frankly, this is because some game mods took the first step in 2013.

(Photo: Getty Images) Yantai, China-December 17: On December 17, 2017, young people play the computer game PlayUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) at the Internet Bar in Yantai, China. China’s tech giant Tencent has partnered with Bluehole to officially release PUBG in China. (Photos by Visual China Group via Getty Images / Visual China Group via Getty Images)

It was the year that DayZ, a survival game that Digital Trends cites as one of the first games to tease the commercial and competitive potential of battle royale games, was released. DayZ was originally one of the first Arma 2 multiplayer mods to place players in a large space where they had to hunt for gear while competing for gear with other players.

The result was a genre of battle royale games, which the boy blew up. Following PUBG’s successful footprint, games such as Fortnite and Rules of Survival saw a large player-based share. Even the longtime AAA series Call of Duty has joined the battle with Warzone, a free-to-play title, Dr. I’ve even become a longtime fan of PUBG streamers like Disrespect.

But like any other video game leak, take this with a grain of salt until Krafton shares the official information.

