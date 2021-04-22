Atelier Mysterious Trilogy Deluxe Pack Review Review





Koei Tecmo has re-released the “Mysterious” Trilogy, which consists of Atelier Sophie, Atelier Philis, Atelier Firis & Sur, as a deluxe pack. The Mysterious Trilogy Deluxe Pack has been released on PS4, PC and Switch, but all titles in the pack have already been released on these platforms, and with the exception of some exclusive content, the re-release is almost redundant. I will. That’s why I played the Switch version of Trilogy.

Before delving into each individual title, there are some broad statements that can be made about the entire Mysterious Trilogy Deluxe Pack.

First of all, unless you’re a big fan of the series, it doesn’t make sense to repurchase the games in this pack. It hasn’t changed much, except for the small amount of exclusive content described in each game section. It also contains most of the DLC for each game.

Second, graphics and performance. Each of these three games, at least in the Switch version, features the distinctive colorful art style of the Atelier series with relatively low-resolution textures. The character models are really beautiful and incredibly expressive, and each character is completely unique, but if you look closely, the world they live in can be a bit rough.

Finally, core gameplay. Atelier games are like the comfort food of the JRPG genre, so core gameplay remains very similar between titles, especially for games within the same trilogy. Each of the three Trilogy Deluxe Pack games uses a turn-based battle system (with some differences between games) that primarily fights alchemy-created items, the selling point of the series. Each of the three titles has a very similar alchemy system, combining materials to create items in complex ways, communicating characteristics, raising quality levels, and getting the best consumables and equipment possible. I will try to create it. Mysterious Trilogy contains puzzle-like elements that allow the ingredients in the recipe to be placed on a grid and combined to provide a particular bonus. Compared to the linkage synthesis found in recent riser Liza games, this isn’t too deep, but it’s a more accessible and still incredibly satisfying mechanism for players who want to get started with the Atelier series. So let’s take a look at each of the three games!

Atelier Sophie: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Book DX

Atelier Sophie follows Sophie Neue Müller on her adventures to become a better alchemist. The driving force behind Sophie’s development as an alchemist is the amnesiac talking book, Practa, which helps Sophie recover her memory. As she joins her friends Monica and Oscar and reveals Practa’s past, the story eventually grows bigger than her hometown.

Atelier Sophie is the first work of Mysterious Trilogy, so it has the roughest edges. The oldest of the three titles, the Switch often encounters frame rate issues, even in docking mode. Turn-based combat is also the most basic of the three, and the progression is very linear. What you really need to do is integrate things, move into different areas, and learn more about Practa as you progress. Still, like all Atelier games, the cast is incredibly attractive and the gameplay loop is addictive.

The new content in the DX version consists of additional scenes that take Sophie further, three new cauldrons for compositing, new costumes, and most DLC from the first release of the game.

Atelier Philis: A Mysterious Journey with an Alchemist

Atelier Philis is the story of Philis Mistrude, a young miner who wants to leave his hometown of Eltona. It is a set 4 years after Atelier Sophie. She begins learning alchemy when Sophie Neuemüller (yes, Sophie of Atelier Sophie) arrives in town and eventually leaves with her. Philis arrives in the city of Reisenberg and is tasked with becoming a certified alchemist before a year has passed. This is the actual time limit. As with previous games in the series (Sophie and Lydie & Suelle have no time limit), you can’t travel and synthesize items forever. It’s a very generous time limit, but basically you can do it completely freely as you wish.

Philis must receive a letter of recommendation from three certified alchemists before taking the exam. Compared to the fairly linear Atelier Sophie, the order in which these letters are received is up to the player.

It is this freedom that makes Atelier Philis stand out compared to Atelier Sophie. The area to fight enemies and gather resources is much larger and more adventurous, but it still improves the performance of the game.

The playable cast is very large and includes the characters from the previous game. All of these characters aren’t very well developed, but they have a colorful and lively design. Combat is a bit different and features a “chain burst” for powerful effects. Mass synthesis is also used to create items that change the game world itself.

The new content in the DX version consists of most of the original game DLC, including four new vehicles and additional quests, as well as more characters and costumes.

Atelier Di & Suel: Alchemist and Mysterious Painting

Set up four years after Philis’s atelier, Atelier Lydie & Sur features two sisters, Liddie Maren and Suel Maren, who travel magical paintings to collect materials and ultimately run the kingdom’s best atelier. doing. As their atelier ranks higher, they will have more access to magical paintings to explore, and the rare materials found in the paintings will improve the alchemy skills of Liddy and Suel.

Graphically, Atelier Lydie & Suelle is the best of the three and also has the most sophisticated gameplay. The turn-based system involves six party members at a time to synthesize items in combat. The progression is a bit linear and more like Atelier Sophie than Atelier Firis. Oh, and speaking of those two, they also appear as party members here. It’s worth noting that, unlike the other two titles in the collection, Atelier Lydie & Suelle was released only in 2017 and is already included in Switch.

The new content in the DX version is very interesting. An additional world of painting featuring Nerke from the spin-off atelier title “Nerke and the Legendary Alchemist: The New World Atelier”. It also comes with most of the DLC for the original game.

Overall, the Atelier Mysterious Trilogy Deluxe Pack is a great way to start with the Atelier series, which has an incredibly colorful world and fascinating cast, along with easy-to-access gameplay. The three games have their own niches, as we’ve researched earlier, and are all worth playing, but they’re set in the same world a few years apart, so it’s a good idea to play them in order.

