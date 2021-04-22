Chromebook problem? Google’s new diagnostic app helps identify what’s wrong





Google has released an update for Chrome OS that makes the search box for all buttons very similar to Apple’s Spotlight. In addition, there is a new diagnostic app that makes troubleshooting on your Chromebook easier.

With the Chrome OS version 90 update, the Chromebook Launcher has been enhanced to answer more questions. Launcher now allows users to search for apps, local files, and Google. At the time of the latest update, the launcher will also answer math questions and let users know the local weather. This makes it look like a Spotlight search on iOS and macOS.

The new launcher feature means that Chromebook users don’t have to open a new browser tab to find these answers. Just tap any button that has a traditional Caps Lock key on your keyboard.

Google is also making it easier to find the cause of hardware problems with a new diagnostic app. Some Reddit users have been testing diagnostic apps since January.

The diagnostic app is available on all Chromebooks and can be used to check the status of your laptop’s battery, CPU and memory. The app also provides links to relevant support pages so you can save your test results and share them with your customer support personnel.

Google released live captions in the Chrome browser last month, and that feature is included in “most” Chromebooks. This feature[設定]Of the menu[詳細設定]Automatically add captions to audio content on the web or audio and video files that you can drag and drop into Chrome, which you can enable in the section.

Finally, there’s a new scanning feature released by Google during the tax season to facilitate the digitization of documents and receipts.

To use this feature, you need a printer / scanner to feed the document image to the Scan app. Scans for activity over Wi-Fi and USB connections, but not Bluetooth.

Image: Google

